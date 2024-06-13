Two Xenia houses raided by ATF agents; hearing set for Friday

Steven Wright | Greene County News Two houses in Xenia were reportedly searched on Thursday morning by members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. A motorcycle was taken from the garage located at 1080 Colorado Dr. Ethan Charles | Greene County News ATF agents removed several items from the home located at 1080 Colorado Dr. Steven Wright | Greene County News Two Xenia houses, including this home located at 1080 Colorado Dr., were reportedly searched on Thursday morning by members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

XENIA — Agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms searched two homes in Xenia on Thursday morning.

One address was at 1080 Colorado Dr., and another is believed to be on Gayhart Drive.

Some time before 8 a.m. on Thursday, police officers from the City of Xenia, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and members of a SWAT unit were also on the scene at Colorado Drive.

ATF agents removed several bags and red equipment cases from the home. A motorcycle which was located in the building’s garage also was towed away from the house.

An unidentified woman who said she was a resident of the Colorado Drive home told The Xenia Daily Gazette she had been placed in the back of a police vehicle but was released. She said her phone was also seized. The woman was allowed back in the house after agents left the building at 10:20 a.m.

No comments were provided from police officers or ATF agents.

Update (3:45 p.m.)

A media release was provided by the Southern District of Ohio announcing a briefing to be held on Friday morning in Dayton.

The release states a racketeering conspiracy case including 14 defendants will be announced at the briefing. Allegations of murder, arson, assault and extortion are included.

In addition to the ATF’s involvement, the release states multiple agencies have been included in the investigation with the Fairborn and Xenia police departments and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office being named.

Theresa Morris, a public information officer for the ATF, confirmed to the Xenia Daily Gazette that ATF agents conducted a court-authorized law enforcement investigation on Thursday morning but did not confirm the locations involved.

The Xenia Daily Gazette will provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.