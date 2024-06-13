Fire injures two at Xenia’s Los Mariachis restaurant

Karen Rase | Greene County News A fire damaged Los Marichis restaurant located on North Detroit Street on Thursday afternoon.

XENIA — Two people were injured by a fire at Los Mariachis restaurant in Xenia on Thursday.

A firefighter was hurt due to a long fall while attempting to control the fire. Gabriel Alvarez, a manager at the restaurant, also was treated for smoke insulation and has been released from care.

The fire began outside of the building at a compressor located in the rear of the facility. According to a report from WDTN, it then spread inside through an opening into the attic.

The building owner does not consider it to be a loss. He said estimated damage costs could range between $50,000-$100,000. The restaurant is expected to be closed indefinitely until repairs are made, but plans to operate the restaurant out of a food truck are being made.