Bertke becomes NCCAA All-American for Cedarville

CEDARVILLE — Casey Bertke has been selected to the 2024 NCCAA Softball All-America Second Team.

The senior from Cardington earned the honor after being voted to the All-NCCAA Midwest Region Team.

Bertke, a 6-foot-2 righthander, went 16-12 with one save in the circle with a 1.97 earned run average.

She made 31 starts with 26 complete games, both school records, with six shutouts and 132 strikeouts in 203 innings pitched.

At the plate, Bertke posted a .250 batting average with eight doubles, one triple, six home runs, and 25 RBIs.

She graduates with a school record 75 complete games and ranks in the Lady Jackets’ all-time top five in appearances, starts, victories, ERA, shutouts, innings pitched, and strikeouts.

Bertke is one of four players recognized as NCCAA Scholar-Athletes – juniors, seniors, and graduate students, who maintain a minimum 3.40 cumulative grade point average.

She was joined on the elite list by senior Faith Bergner as well as juniors Emma Bailey and Mackenzie Russell.

Eckert places ninth in NCAA pole vault

EMPORIA, Kan. — Haleigh Eckert finished her record-setting career by placing ninth in the pole vault at the NCAA Division II Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship.

She cleared 12-7.50 (3.85 meters) at Emporia State University’s Francis G. Welch Stadium.

Eckert was ranked 13th entering the meet and moved up the standings by posting the seventh-best vault in school history.

The senior from Mason exits the Cedarville University program with the top seven outdoor marks and nine of the top ten.

She set the school record of 13-1.75 (4.01m) less than two weeks ago at the Lee Last Chance Meet.

It was Eckert’s first appearance at the NCAA Outdoor Championship after participating in the indoor meet in both 2022 and 2024.