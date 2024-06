Courtesy | Beavercreek City Schools

Coy Middle School student Chase Randolph won three state wrestling championships during his 2024 campaign. Randolph won the Ohio Freestyle, Ohio Greco-Roman, and OAC Grade School tournaments. The OAC was his fourth championship at the event. Randolph, who also won a national Folkstyle tournament this year, is also planning on competing at national competitions for freestyle and Greco-Roman at the USA Championships in Iowa.