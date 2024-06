Courtesy | Fairborn Athletics

J. T. Smith of Fairborn recently participated in the MVFCA vs. SWOFCA 2024 All Star Game. Smith represented the Miami Valley team in the game, which was held on Friday at Centerville High School and is for graduated seniors from local schools. He scored a touchdown on the game’s opening possession, which was won by the Cincinnati team 29-20. Smith, who was a first-team All-MVL player in 2023, is pictured with Fairborn head coach Larry Cox after the event.