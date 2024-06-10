Wright-Patt announces newest master sergeant selects

Daniel Peterson | United States Air Force Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s newest master sergeant selects celebrate with Team Wright-Patt leadership at a promotion release party, May 30. This year, the Air Force selected 5,500 for promotion out of 29,500 eligible, a selection rate of 18.6 percent.

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The Air Force has announced its newest master sergeant selects — and the list includes 65 names from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Unit leaders and the base community gathered May 30 to celebrate the group at a release party held at the Wright-Patt Club.

Col. Dustin Richards, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, congratulated the soon-to-be senior non-commissioned officers for their continued contributions to the mission and offered his advice.

“You’re in a whole new realm as a senior NCO,” Richards said. “That demonstrated potential that you have to serve in the next higher grade is really what this is all about.”

This year, the Air Force selected 5,500 tech. sergeants for promotion out of 29,500 eligible across the entire Air Force, a selection rate of 18.6 percent.

“I encourage you to continue to lead with compassion, but also candor to help hold folks accountable to what the mission is all about,” Richards said. “Be ready for the next generation of what the Air Force is asking of you.”

WPAFB’s master sergeant selects

88th Air Base Wing — Susanna Anaya; Andrew Baker; Brett Baker; Nathanael Banden; Joseph Bowden; Darrell Bowers; Johnathon Brewer; James Cullen; Ainsley DeWitt; Joseph Guy; Johanna Hayden; Matthew Helma; Samantha Henry; Jason Huizenga; Ana King; Cassie Liu-Davis; Kalen Mack; James Mrosko; Ariel Penny; Matthew Rehagen; Tiffany Self; and Austin Thornton.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center — LJuan Benbow; Richard McGinthy; Katherine McNutt; Kyle Poston; Jared Slaton; Brandon Smith; and Daisha Sullivan.

Air Force Research Laboratory — Charoyce Anderson; Samantha Bautista; Bridget Brzezinski; Katherine Harris; Brianna Heck; Kayla Huntley; Crystal Lara; Rachel Mueller; Joshua Whicker; and Lisette Wright.

Air Force Materiel Command — James Bouck; James Grantham; Brieland Lanear; Roderick Lapham; Tierra Mills; Victoria Vasquez; and Christian White.

National Air and Space Intelligence Center — Kyle Barnes; Paul Bates; Devin Browning; Jonathan Daw; Shane Eustis; Jeannica Gonzales; Yasheria London; Matthew Okonski; Thelma Pham; David Ramon; Michael Ryder; Deondre Sanders; Lacrisha Scott; Wayne Skaggs; Mark Vitorl; and Bronson Walter.

338th Recruiting Squadron — Jolie Hampp; Chadley Callaway; and Steven Lucero.