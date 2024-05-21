Final softball stat, team leaders for 2024 season

File photo Fairborn senior Hailey Webb was one of the best two-way players from Greene County this season, finishing near the top of several hitting categories and as runner-up for pitching.

XENIA — Softball season for Greene County schools has concluded. Beavercreek had the best run of any team in the postseason, advancing to the Division I district finals.

Individual all-league selections will be released soon. Here are the final team records and stat leaders for the 2024 season from our local athletes:

TEAM RECORDS

Beavercreek — 20-5, District Finals, GWOC Champions

Bellbrook — 8-12, Sectionals

Carroll — 12-13, Sectionals

Cedarville — 7-12, Sectionals

Fairborn — 14-10, Sectionals, MVL Valley Champions

Greeneview — 11-11, Sectionals

Legacy Christian — 7-9, Sectonals

Xenia — 0-24, Sectionals

Yellow Springs — 7-3, Sectionals

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Hitting

Average

1. Violet Babb (YS), .710 (22/31)

2. Emma Sexton (CAR), .557 (34/61)

3. Dakota Wagner (XEN), .545 (24/44)

4. Mya Simpson (GRE), .521 (38/73)

5. Lillee Walters (FAI), .519 (40/77)

6. Bella Sutton (GRE), .507 (36/71)

7. Taylor Shepherd (FAI), .500 (34/68)

8. Kennedy Dean (GRE), .494 (40/81)

9. Abby Springer (CAR), .486 (36/74)

10. Jayden O’Neal (BVC), .470 (39/83)

Home Runs

1. Taylor Shepherd (FAI), 9

2. Haley Ferguson (BVC), 8

t3. Kyleigh Cook (FAI), 4

t3. Emma Sexton (CAR), 4

t3. Ali Solomon (LCA), 4

t3. Hailey Webb (FAI), 4

t7. Esther Augustine (LCA), 3

t7. Shaina Beam (CAR), 3

t7. Tavey Johnson (YS), 3

t7. Reese McBride (BEL), 3

t7. Nola Moulder (FAI), 3

RBI

t1. Kennedy Dean (GRE), 37

t1. Haley Ferguson (BVC), 37

3. Taylor Shepherd (FAI), 36

4. Emma Sexton (CAR), 31

5. Madison Leslie (GRE), 27

6. Viera Barrett (BVC), 26

7. Violet Babb (YS), 25

t8. Kyleigh Cook (FAI), 23

t8. Selena Knight (BVC), 23

t8. Hailey Webb (FAI), 23

Doubles

1. Emma Sexton (CAR), 12

2. Hailey Webb (FAI), 11

3. Kyleigh Cook (FAI), 10

t4. Haley Ferguson (BVC), 9

t4. Chasidy Stewart (BEL), 9

t4. Mya Simpson (GRE), 9

t4. Bella Sutton (GRE), 9

t4. Dakota Wagner (XEN), 9

Triples

1. Mya Simpson (GRE), 11

t2. Violet Babb (YS), 4

t2. Kennedy Dean (GRE), 4

t4. Abby Springer (CAR), 3

t4. Adeline Zinger (YS), 3

t6. Shaina Beam (CAR), 2

t6. Bailee Bolton-Lawson (CAR), 2

t6. Ryleigh Burnett (CED), 2

t6. Skylar Crumbaugh (CAR), 2

t6. Haley Ferguson (BVC), 2

t6. Kelsey Kenney (BEL), 2

t6. Hadassah Oliver (LCA), 2

t6. Katelyn Reed (CED), 2

t6. Bella Sutton (GRE), 2

t6. Lillee Walters (FAI), 2

Stolen Bases

1. Jayden O’Neal (BVC), 20

2. Abby Springer (CAR), 17

3. Hadassah Oliver (LCA), 16

t4. Emily McFadden (LCA), 12

t4. Ella Laws (YS), 12

6. Ali Solomon (LCA), 12

t7. Violet Babb (YS), 11

t7. Kyleigh Cook (FAI), 11

t7. Lillee Walters (FAI), 11

t7. Adeline Zinger (YS), 11

Runs

t1. Kyleigh Cook (FAI), 35

t1. Abby Springer (CAR), 35

3. Jayden O’Neal (BVC), 34

4. Lillee Walters (FAI), 33

5. Rose McReynolds (FAI), 29

6. Taylor Shepherd (FAI), 27

t7. Alexa Climie (GRE), 24

t7. Mya Simpson (GRE), 24

Walks

1. Emma Sexton (CAR), 22

2. Haley Ferguson (BVC), 20

3. Taylor Shepherd (FAI), 17

t4. Shaina Beam (CAR), 16

t4. Emly McFadden (LCA), 16

6. Abby Springer (CAR), 16

t7. Skylar Crumbaugh (CAR), 15

t7. Lillee Walters (FAI), 15

t9. Alexa Climie (GRE), 13

t9. Hadassah Oliver (LCA), 13

On Base %

1. Violet Babb (YS), .763

2. Emma Sexton (CAR), .651

3. Dakota Wagner (XEN), .615

4. Lillee Walters (FAI), .598

5. Taylor Shepherd (FAI), .586

6. Mya Simpson (GRE), .581

7. Haley Ferguson (BVC), .561

8. Abby Springer (CAR), .578

9. Alexa Climie (GRE), .538

10. Jayden O’Neal (BVC), .537

Slugging %

1. Violet Babb (YS), 1.323

2. Taylor Shepherd (FAI), 1.015

3. Emma Sexton (CAR), .951

4. Mya Simpson (GRE), .945

5. Haley Ferguson (BVC), .933

6. Adeline Zinger (YS), .871

7. Dakota Wagner (XEN), .818

8. Hailey Webb (FAI), .742

9. Kennedy Dean (GRE), .741

10. Bella Sutton (GRE), .732

Pitching

ERA

1. Haley Ferguson (BVC), 0.91

2. Emma Sexton (CAR), 1.98

3. Hailey Webb (FAI), 3.17

4. Tatum Browning (CAR), 3.31

5. Chasidy Stewart (BEL), 4.34

6. Ayden Rodgers (CED), 5.70

7. Kennedy Dean (GRE), 5.98

Wins

1. Haley Ferguson (BVC), 20

2. Hailey Webb (FAI), 14

3. Chasidy Stewart (BEL), 8

4. Kennedy Dean (GRE), 7

t5. Violet Babb (YS), 6

t5. Emma Sexton (CAR), 6

7. Tatum Browning (CAR), 5

Innings

1. Haley Ferguson (BVC), 146

2. Hailey Webb (FAI), 139 1/3

3. Chasidy Stewart (BEL), 119 1/3

4. Kennedy Dean (GRE), 103

5. Emma Sexton (CAR), 81 1/3

6. Tatum Browning (CAR), 67 2/3

7. Emma Slone (XEN), 51 1/3

Strikeouts

1. Haley Ferguson (BVC), 226

2. Hailey Webb (FAI), 219

3. Kennedy Dean (GRE), 121

4. Tatum Browning (CAR), 104

5. Emma Sexton (CAR), 100

6. Violet Babb (YS), 68

t7. Joscelyn Evans (CED), 67

t7. Emily McFadden (LCA), 67

9. Chasidy Stewart (BEL), 65

WHIP

1. Haley Ferguson (BVC), 0.897

2. Emma Sexton (CAR), 1.230

3. Tatum Browning (CAR), 1.374

4. Hailey Webb (FAI), 1.457

5. Chasidy Stewart (BEL), 1.642