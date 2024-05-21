Final softball stat, team leaders for 2024 season

XENIA — Softball season for Greene County schools has concluded. Beavercreek had the best run of any team in the postseason, advancing to the Division I district finals.
Individual all-league selections will be released soon. Here are the final team records and stat leaders for the 2024 season from our local athletes:
TEAM RECORDS
Beavercreek — 20-5, District Finals, GWOC Champions
Bellbrook — 8-12, Sectionals
Carroll — 12-13, Sectionals
Cedarville — 7-12, Sectionals
Fairborn — 14-10, Sectionals, MVL Valley Champions
Greeneview — 11-11, Sectionals
Legacy Christian — 7-9, Sectonals
Xenia — 0-24, Sectionals
Yellow Springs — 7-3, Sectionals
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Hitting
Average
1. Violet Babb (YS), .710 (22/31)
2. Emma Sexton (CAR), .557 (34/61)
3. Dakota Wagner (XEN), .545 (24/44)
4. Mya Simpson (GRE), .521 (38/73)
5. Lillee Walters (FAI), .519 (40/77)
6. Bella Sutton (GRE), .507 (36/71)
7. Taylor Shepherd (FAI), .500 (34/68)
8. Kennedy Dean (GRE), .494 (40/81)
9. Abby Springer (CAR), .486 (36/74)
10. Jayden O’Neal (BVC), .470 (39/83)
Home Runs
1. Taylor Shepherd (FAI), 9
2. Haley Ferguson (BVC), 8
t3. Kyleigh Cook (FAI), 4
t3. Emma Sexton (CAR), 4
t3. Ali Solomon (LCA), 4
t3. Hailey Webb (FAI), 4
t7. Esther Augustine (LCA), 3
t7. Shaina Beam (CAR), 3
t7. Tavey Johnson (YS), 3
t7. Reese McBride (BEL), 3
t7. Nola Moulder (FAI), 3
RBI
t1. Kennedy Dean (GRE), 37
t1. Haley Ferguson (BVC), 37
3. Taylor Shepherd (FAI), 36
4. Emma Sexton (CAR), 31
5. Madison Leslie (GRE), 27
6. Viera Barrett (BVC), 26
7. Violet Babb (YS), 25
t8. Kyleigh Cook (FAI), 23
t8. Selena Knight (BVC), 23
t8. Hailey Webb (FAI), 23
Doubles
1. Emma Sexton (CAR), 12
2. Hailey Webb (FAI), 11
3. Kyleigh Cook (FAI), 10
t4. Haley Ferguson (BVC), 9
t4. Chasidy Stewart (BEL), 9
t4. Mya Simpson (GRE), 9
t4. Bella Sutton (GRE), 9
t4. Dakota Wagner (XEN), 9
Triples
1. Mya Simpson (GRE), 11
t2. Violet Babb (YS), 4
t2. Kennedy Dean (GRE), 4
t4. Abby Springer (CAR), 3
t4. Adeline Zinger (YS), 3
t6. Shaina Beam (CAR), 2
t6. Bailee Bolton-Lawson (CAR), 2
t6. Ryleigh Burnett (CED), 2
t6. Skylar Crumbaugh (CAR), 2
t6. Haley Ferguson (BVC), 2
t6. Kelsey Kenney (BEL), 2
t6. Hadassah Oliver (LCA), 2
t6. Katelyn Reed (CED), 2
t6. Bella Sutton (GRE), 2
t6. Lillee Walters (FAI), 2
Stolen Bases
1. Jayden O’Neal (BVC), 20
2. Abby Springer (CAR), 17
3. Hadassah Oliver (LCA), 16
t4. Emily McFadden (LCA), 12
t4. Ella Laws (YS), 12
6. Ali Solomon (LCA), 12
t7. Violet Babb (YS), 11
t7. Kyleigh Cook (FAI), 11
t7. Lillee Walters (FAI), 11
t7. Adeline Zinger (YS), 11
Runs
t1. Kyleigh Cook (FAI), 35
t1. Abby Springer (CAR), 35
3. Jayden O’Neal (BVC), 34
4. Lillee Walters (FAI), 33
5. Rose McReynolds (FAI), 29
6. Taylor Shepherd (FAI), 27
t7. Alexa Climie (GRE), 24
t7. Mya Simpson (GRE), 24
Walks
1. Emma Sexton (CAR), 22
2. Haley Ferguson (BVC), 20
3. Taylor Shepherd (FAI), 17
t4. Shaina Beam (CAR), 16
t4. Emly McFadden (LCA), 16
6. Abby Springer (CAR), 16
t7. Skylar Crumbaugh (CAR), 15
t7. Lillee Walters (FAI), 15
t9. Alexa Climie (GRE), 13
t9. Hadassah Oliver (LCA), 13
On Base %
1. Violet Babb (YS), .763
2. Emma Sexton (CAR), .651
3. Dakota Wagner (XEN), .615
4. Lillee Walters (FAI), .598
5. Taylor Shepherd (FAI), .586
6. Mya Simpson (GRE), .581
7. Haley Ferguson (BVC), .561
8. Abby Springer (CAR), .578
9. Alexa Climie (GRE), .538
10. Jayden O’Neal (BVC), .537
Slugging %
1. Violet Babb (YS), 1.323
2. Taylor Shepherd (FAI), 1.015
3. Emma Sexton (CAR), .951
4. Mya Simpson (GRE), .945
5. Haley Ferguson (BVC), .933
6. Adeline Zinger (YS), .871
7. Dakota Wagner (XEN), .818
8. Hailey Webb (FAI), .742
9. Kennedy Dean (GRE), .741
10. Bella Sutton (GRE), .732
Pitching
ERA
1. Haley Ferguson (BVC), 0.91
2. Emma Sexton (CAR), 1.98
3. Hailey Webb (FAI), 3.17
4. Tatum Browning (CAR), 3.31
5. Chasidy Stewart (BEL), 4.34
6. Ayden Rodgers (CED), 5.70
7. Kennedy Dean (GRE), 5.98
Wins
1. Haley Ferguson (BVC), 20
2. Hailey Webb (FAI), 14
3. Chasidy Stewart (BEL), 8
4. Kennedy Dean (GRE), 7
t5. Violet Babb (YS), 6
t5. Emma Sexton (CAR), 6
7. Tatum Browning (CAR), 5
Innings
1. Haley Ferguson (BVC), 146
2. Hailey Webb (FAI), 139 1/3
3. Chasidy Stewart (BEL), 119 1/3
4. Kennedy Dean (GRE), 103
5. Emma Sexton (CAR), 81 1/3
6. Tatum Browning (CAR), 67 2/3
7. Emma Slone (XEN), 51 1/3
Strikeouts
1. Haley Ferguson (BVC), 226
2. Hailey Webb (FAI), 219
3. Kennedy Dean (GRE), 121
4. Tatum Browning (CAR), 104
5. Emma Sexton (CAR), 100
6. Violet Babb (YS), 68
t7. Joscelyn Evans (CED), 67
t7. Emily McFadden (LCA), 67
9. Chasidy Stewart (BEL), 65
WHIP
1. Haley Ferguson (BVC), 0.897
2. Emma Sexton (CAR), 1.230
3. Tatum Browning (CAR), 1.374
4. Hailey Webb (FAI), 1.457
5. Chasidy Stewart (BEL), 1.642