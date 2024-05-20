Harchick hired as Greeneview basketball coach

Courtesy | Greeneview Athletics Billy Harchick has been selected as the next boys basketbll head coach at Greeneview.

JAMESTOWN — Billy Harchick has been named the new boys basketball coach for Greeneview High School.

Harchick has previous head coaching experience at Fairborn, where he spent two years as its girls head coach before becoming the boys head coach for five years.

He concluded his run with the Skyhawks after the 2022-23 season after compiling a 13-77 record.

Harchick replaces outgoing coach Kyle Fulk, who resigned after the 2023-24 season. He had been the school’s coach for the past 11 seasons.

