Tournament results: Beavercreek can’t find enough offense against Mason; Fairborn’s season ends

Beavercreek senior Jayden O'Neal rounds the bases during a recent game. Beavercreek had its season end in the Diviion I district finals after a 5-2 loss to Mason on Thursday.

KINGS — Beavercreek’s bats couldn’t match Mason’s consistent output on Thursday.

A season ending defeat for the GWOC champions came in the Division I district finals as Beavercreek lost 5-2 at Kings High School.

Mason primarily used an opposite field approach that allowed for hard contact to be made to power balls down the line. The extra time to see the pitches come toward the plate allowed for the more precise contact needed to find seemingly every open spot in the field needed.

Both sides scored in the first inning with Beavercreek getting two of its first hitters on before Annessa Stamper grounded out to third to plate a run. Mason answered with a hard line drive to single in the bottom half of the frame to tie the score.

In the third inning, a two-out rally began from nowhere as a double was slammed through the hole between short and third and allowed a line drive to plate one run before another single and a pair of walks brought home another.

After a fourth inning leadoff triple led to Mason’s fourth run of the game, a pair of errors on more hard hit balls in the infield led to self-inflicted wounds as Mason went ahead by four.

Beavercreek wasn’t able to get much going in the middle innings. A fifth inning blast by McKenna Beck hit off the bottom of the wall in left center field for a double, but she couldn’t be brought home to help cut into the deficit.

Beavercreek finally got a rally going in the seventh as Alainey Townsley got a leadoff single and Brylee Greene bunted the runner over. Beck nearly hit into a triple play opportunity right to third base, but Mason’s defense decided to hold for the one out. After a strikeout, Jayden O’Neal found herself down to the final strike and swung through a pitch which Mason believed had been foul tipped, but the home plate umpire did not call one and the ball went to the backstop. O’Neal made it to first as a run scored to bring the potential tying run to the plate.

Haley Ferguson got the chance to extend the season, but after taking two pitches well off the plate she swung and missed at two belt high pitches. A final swing and miss at a ball above the zone ended Beavercreek’s season.

Ferguson had 10 strikeouts in going the distance on the mound, allowing seven hits and five walks. Beck had two hits as the only multi-hit game of the afternoon for ‘Creek.

Mason’s Alisha Fox had two RBI at the plate, and in the circle struck out eight and walked none in seven innings pitched.

Beavercreek finishes the year with a 20-5 record.

Fairborn loses at Fairmont

Fairborn did not let one of the top teams in D-I off easy in Thursday’s sectional final matchup, but ultimately fell 6-2 on the road.

Fairmont used multiple extra base hits with two outs to do the majority of its damage. The Firebirds grabbed an early lead with a bases clearing double in the second, and plated two more in the fourth with a triple followed by a double.

Brayden Harris, who had the walk-off hit on Wednesday, got the Skyhawks on the board with a two RBI triple in the sixth. He couldn’t find his way home afterward, and Fairborn left two more on in the seventh to end the season.

Kannon Reeser, Xavier McDougald and Andrew Schmidt all had hits for Fairborn’s offense.

Ayden Davis started and went five innings, allowing seven hits and two walks. Harris came on in relief and struck out a pair of batters in the sixth.

Fairborn ends the year 14-15 overall after winning a share of the MVL Valley Division.

Beavercreek advances

Beavercreek baseball defeated Lebanon 8-2 at home in the sectional final on Thursday.

The Beavers will host Troy on Tuesday.

