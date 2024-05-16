CHS class of 2024 boasts 100 percent grad rate

Kimbrough Tivakaran Arnold

RIVERSIDE — Carroll High School’s class of 2024 is perfect.

Literally.

The school has 173 seniors in its 60th graduating class and 100 percent of them will receive their diploma.

Due to their academic achievements, members of the class were offered $20.5 million in merit based college scholarships. The class of 2024 also performed 16,412 service hours during their time as Carroll students. Due to nationwide issues with FAFSA, the school said it does not have complete data about who plans to attend college, enlist in the military, or join the work force.

Gabriella Kimbrough and Beavercreek resident Neil Tivakaran are the valedictorians, while Xenia resident Logan Arnold is the salutatorian.

Kimbrough will attend the University of Cincinnati as a member of the Connections BS/MD program. She plans to major in biomedical science and Spanish and is interested in emergency medicine and orthopedic surgery. A member of the National Honor Society, Kimbrough received the AP Scholar with Distinction award.

Tivakaran will attend Harvard University in the fall and plans to become a physician in the future. He was National Honor Society president, and a three-time State Science Fair qualifier. He was also a Melvin Scholar, National Merit Commended Scholar, AP Scholar with Distinction, and finished seventh at TSA TEAMS STEM Nationals.

Arnold will attend the University of Dayton and major in electrical engineering while also running cross country and track. He was in National Honor Society and served as the school House Captain. He placed eighth in the state in the 1,600 meter race during track season and participated in TSA TEAMS engineering contest, competing nationally twice.

Graduation is 7 p.m. today at Fairmont High School’s Trent Arena.

