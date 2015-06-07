Fairborn Police Reports

Greene County News Report

May 25

12:08 a.m. – Welfare check reported in 1200 block of Georgetown Court.

12:16 a.m. – Weapons/shots fired in 100 block of N. Diana Lane.

12:21 a.m. – Weapons/shots fired in 30 block of Forestdale Ave.

1:19 a.m. – Noise complaint reported in 100 block of Orville Street.

3:17 a.m. – Intoxicated subject reported in 1100 block of E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road; arrest made, criminal citation issued.

3:29 a.m. – Disturbance reported in 2700 block of Presidential Drive.

3:52 a.m. – Suspicious person reported in 2700 block of Presidential Drive; arrest made.

11:06 a.m. – Theft reported in 400 block of Faculty Drive.

12:13 p.m. – Peace officer reported in 500 block of Wayne Drive.

12:55 p.m. – Theft reported in 2000 block of Triumph Drive.

1:42 p.m. – Domestic dispute reported in 300 block of W. Garland Ave.

2:39 p.m. – Theft reported in 600 block of Kirkwood Drive.

3:06 p.m. – Criminal damaging reported in 1400 block of Meadowlands Drive.

3:23 p.m. – Disturbance reported at W. Main Street and N. Third Street.

3:49 p.m. Weapons/shots fired in 30 block of Ramona Drive.

4:19 p.m. – Disturbance reported in 1000 block of Harvard Ave.

4:29 p.m. – Criminal damaging reported in 400 block of Patterson Street.

4:52 p.m. – Disturbance reported in 1400 block of N. Broad Street.

5:15 p.m. – Hit skip crash reported in 300 block of Morris Drive.

6:18 p.m. – Domestic violence reported in 1200 block of Kauffman Ave.; arrest made.

6:49 p.m. – Criminal damaging reported in 30 block of S. Pleasant Ave.

7:29 p.m. – Neighbor problem reported in 500 block of Hillridge Drive.

8:39 p.m. – Domestic dispute reported in 100 block of Dickey Ave.

9:01 p.m. – Trespassing reoprted in 100 block of E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

9:24 p.m. – Suspicious person reported in 700 block of Swigart Drive.

9:42 p.m. – Disturbance reported in 800 block of N. Broad Street.

9:50 p.m. – Peace officer requested in 100 block of Pat Lane.

9:57 p.m. – Peace officer requested in 500 block of Lewis Drive.

10:02 p.m. – Unwanted subject reported in 30 block of Ramona Drive.

10:35 p.m. – Recovered stolen property reported in 600 block of June Drive.

11:45 p.m. – Welfare check conducted in 1300 block of Graceland Drive.

11:54 p.m. – Theft reported in 1200 block of Kauffman Ave.