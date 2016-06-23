FFD spends time training

By Whitney Vickers

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Fire Department is taking steps to ensure that all fire investigators are on the same page.

Fire officials purposely set three eight feet-by-eight feet pods ablaze Monday, June 20, which was video recorded. Eleven fire investigators from the Fairborn Fire Department and two from the Fairborn Police Department were tasked the following day with going through the torched pod to figure out the source of the flames. They later watched the video recording to test their skills.

They aimed to understand the cause, origination and whether the flames were set accidentally or intentionally.

Fire officials used a flare to set the materials ablaze, placing the flame in between chair cushions for the first pod. They burned one pod at a time with a fire hose in-hand and ready to spray upon the flames picking up.

Pods were made possible by donations made from Miami Valley businesses, who built the pods and furnished them with old household items. It totaled to about $3,000-$4,500 worth of materials.

