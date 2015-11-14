Economic development dept. awarded

For the Herald

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn Economic Development Department received a Bronze Award from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) in recognition for its 2014 Annual Report.

Staffed by Economic Development Director Chris Wimsatt and Economic Development Specialist Janel Ranly, this two-person office has been operating for more than two years with 2014 being the first full year of focused economic development activity for the city. The number of completed and on-going projects along with increased jobs and marketing and new investment in the Fairborn area allow this department to keep momentum flowing as they move forward with development activity in the city.

“Our goal in this report was to convey as much information as possible to our citizens, businesses, colleagues and our city council in an easy to follow and eye-catching format,” Wimsatt said.

The 2014 Fairborn Department of Economic Development Annual Report highlights the department’s progress and achievements for the year. It was a collaborative effort between the City of Fairborn and the Fairborn Development Corporation (FDC), and is the first annual report for both the City’s Economic Development Department and the FDC.

Recipients of the IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development Awards demonstrate to an experienced panel of judges that they are at the forefront of the economic development profession. They are recognized as the world’s best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials and the year’s most influential leaders. These awards honor organizations and individuals for their efforts in creating positive change in urban, suburban and rural communities.

The IEDC is a non-profit membership organization serving economic developers. With over 4,600 members, the IEDC is the largest organization of its kind. Economic developers promote economic well-being and quality of life for their communities by creating, retaining and expanding jobs that facilitate growth, enhance death and provide a stable tax base. Members help create high-quality jobs, develop vibrant communities and improve the quality of life in their regions.

Submitted photo Holding the award is Economic Development Director Chris Wimsatt with Economic Development Specialist Janel Howery-Ranly holding the annual report. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2015/11/web1_wimsattranley-copy.jpg Submitted photo Holding the award is Economic Development Director Chris Wimsatt with Economic Development Specialist Janel Howery-Ranly holding the annual report.

Story courtesy of Public Relations Specialist Katie Lewallen of the City of Fairborn.

