Body indentified following car fire on Osborn Road

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Clark County – The body discovered in a burning vehicle on Osborn road has been identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office by dental record comparison as Daryl Best, 29, of Grove City, Ohio, after last being seen in the Columbus area on Sept. 6.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Bethel Township fire department at approximately 2:17 a.m. Sept. 7 that a body was found inside a burning vehicle on Osborn road. When deputies arrived, a crime scene was established until detectives from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and an investigator from the Ohio State Fire Marshal Office could assemble and begin conducting an investigation.

Best’s body was removed from the scene and was later transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton so that an autopsy could be performed. Investigators continued to process evidence at the scene, as well as evidence obtained through the Coroner’s examination.

Investigators have determined that Best appeared to have suffered multiple injuries, but it is unknown at this time when the injuries occurred. The motive behind this homicide is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at (937)328-2560.

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers

