10th District candidates face off at polls

GREENE COUNTY — Incumbent Mike Turner defeated Republicans John Anderson and John Mitchel in the 10th Congressional District primary elections May 8 and will now face Democrat Theresa Gasper in November.

The 10th Congressional District represents Greene, Montgomery and Fayette counties, including Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

As of press time May 8, Turner had 79.79 percent of the votes, a total of 41,072, according to the unofficial results by the State of Ohio.

“I appreciate voters’ support in the 10th Congressional District,” Turner said in a prepared statement May 8. “I intend to continue my work and focus on supporting Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, growing jobs, and protecting our national security.”

Meanwhile, Gasper received 67.11 percent of the votes, or a total of 21,961.

“I have been proud to call the Dayton region home my whole life, and I am honored to be given the chance to fight for my friends and neighbors, to demand a raise in wages, affordable health care and more good-paying local jobs,” Gasper said in a statement. “Too many of Ohioans are struggling to pay the bills, even after doing everything they were supposed to. Washington politicians like Mike Turner have voted in favor of wealthy corporations and special interests on the backs of working families. We have gotten too little for too long, and it’s time for a change.”

Turner was elected in 2003 to represent the district after serving as the mayor of Dayton for eight years. His term representing the 10th District expires in 2019. Issues highlighted on his website, miketurner.com, include creating jobs and growing the economy, fighting the opioid epidemic, strengthening and protecting Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, fighting for the military, eliminating sexual assault in the military, among others.

Gasper is a fourth-generation Daytonian and owner of two businesses within the Miami Valley. Her background on housing advocacy highlights educating first-time homebuyers, coaching current homeowners through loan modification and organizing volunteer repair efforts for elderly homeowners.

According to her website, gasperforcongress.com, she supports raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, affordable and accessible healthcare for all, increasing access to opioid treatment, federal legislation to reverse the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision and putting an end to unlimited corporate spending.

Turner defeated John Anderson and John Mitchel for the Republican nomination. Gasper defeated Robert Klepinger and Michael Milisits for the Democratic nomination.

“I have seen the groundswell of local support and know that momentum is on our side,” Gasper said in a statement. “I want to thank Mike Milisits and Rob Klepinger for their courage in putting their names on the ballot and look forward to earning support from others no matter their place on the political spectrum.”

Turner http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/05/web1_10districtmiketurner.jpg Turner Gasper http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/05/web1_10districttheresagasper.jpg Gasper

