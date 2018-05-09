Gould, Lopez advance in county commission race

XENIA — There will be a new Greene County Commissioner after the November general election.

Current Greene County Treasurer Dick Gould unofficially defeated incumbent Alan Anderson in the May 8 primary by a larger margin than most expected. According to the county board of elections, Gould had 9,319 votes or 64 percent, while Anderson had 5,225 or 35.9 percent.

“I’m kind of in awe right now,” Gould said. “I told people I’ll be happy if I win by one vote. I’m humbled, really. I’m shocked at the spread to be honest. I thought we’d have a really close race. I think Alan’s done a good job. We just have different philosophies when it comes to the finances. We either have to find a use for the extra money we have or we have to give it back to the taxpayers. I think there’s a little of both that can be done. I think that message resonated with voters.”

Gould will face Susan Lopez in November. Lopez secured the Democratic nomination, unofficially winning with 78 percent, or 5,407 votes, compared to 21.8 percent or 1,513 votes for Dr. Steve Bujenovic.

“I want to thank the voters for selecting me as your candidate to work toward gaining a seat as Greene County Commissioner,” Lopez said. “I am proud of the campaign my team and I ran and the progress we made getting the word out that it is time for a change. Having met and listened to many inspiring people throughout our communities, I know our work has just started. Again, thank you.”

Both are looking forward to the November election.

“I’ve met Susan a few times,” Gould said. “I respect her. I think there’s a lot of things she and I are on the same page. She’s talked about more transparency in the commission. That’s something I believe in too.”

Gould said he sees no reason why the agenda packets can’t be made into PDFs and made available to the public prior to meetings.

From Beavercreek, Lopez said if elected in November, she’ll bring her social service background and fiscal responsibility to the board.

“They make decisions without investigating fully,” she previously said. “They have made decisions that have affected community members. I’m asking before you do something, go into the community and talk to people. I would change that.”

Lopez has worked in the county on various organizations, agencies and committees; her experience includes managing a low budget community-based non-profit.

Two other seats on the commission are filled and won’t be open until 2021.

By Anna Bolton, Scott Halasz, and Whitney Vickers editor@xeniagazette.com

Contact these reporters at 937-372-4444.

