YS votes down school levy

YELLOW SPRINGS — Yellow Springs voters opted not to fund a bond and income tax levy designated to construct an improved Yellow Springs High School and McKinney Middle School.

As of press time May 8, 35.80 percent of ballot-casters, or 730 votes, were for the levy; 64.20 percent, or 1,309 votes, were against the levy.

“I want to thank the Yellow Springs Schools community for coming out and voting on this important levy,” Yellow Springs Exempted Village Superintendent Mario Basora said in a statement. “We are grateful for all of the volunteers who gave countless hours to help organize the campaign effort. Their hard work making phone calls, going door to door, distributing yard signs, hosting discussions in their homes and writing letters in the media was critical to getting information out to voters.”

He said in a previous interview that the project is worth approximately $18 million. The bond and income tax levy combined was worth 4.7 mills property tax and .25 income tax.

“I also want to thank the leaders of the campaign, TJ Turner, Matt Grushon and Jalana Lazar for their hard work and dedication through a long campaign process,” Basora said. “Numerous individual and business donors contributed to the campaign and we are thankful for their contributions.”

The property tax portion would have stood for 37 years and would have costed the owner of a $100,000 home less than $14 per month or $165 annually if it would have passed. It would have funded renovations, demolition, site improvements, furniture, utilities and equipment together with necessary appurtenances and would have begun Jan. 1, 2019.

The income tax portion would have funded .25 percent of the project, or $12,688,963, for permanent improvements and financing. It would have stood for 30 years, costing $100 annually per $40,000 of income.

“Despite our best efforts, the school levy failed to garner enough support from our community,” Basora said. “This is a disappointing loss for our students. Our school board and administrative team will need to take some time over the next few weeks to reflect and consider our options moving forward. Thanks again to the community for voting and taking the time to engage in this important issue.”

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.