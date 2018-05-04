Fairborn’s eighth Habitat for Humanity home dedicated

FAIRBORN — Sometimes the little things are the only things. For Kristina Day, a Fairborn citizen who just had her Habitat for Humanity home dedicated, it’s a matter of her and her children having their own rooms and no longer having to sleep on couches.

“Stability — we have someplace to come home to,” Day said. “I don’t have to sleep on the couch anymore. I’m excited.”

Okay, so maybe a new home isn’t such a little thing. She signed a 25-year interest-free mortgage and received her keys May 4 during a dedication ceremony at the home. According to Habitat for Humanity officials, she went above-and-beyond the call of duty to reach that point. Day and all other Habitat for Humanity homeowners are required to complete home-related classes and donate at least 200 hours of volunteer time as part of “sweat equity” in exchange for becoming homeowners. Habitat for Humanity homeowners are also required to pay a mortgage on the properties, but payments are tailored according to the needs of the family.

Officials said her children, 12-year-old Karmyni and 16-year-old Damion, accompanied her to six-months of homeowners classes and that Day donated approximately 450 hours of “sweat equity.”

“I appreciate everyone’s help every step of the way — the support, the love, the sweat, tears, blood — everything that’s happened here and everyone who has worked so hard to help me get to this point,” Day said. “Thank you to everybody.”

According to Habitat for Humanity, Day is a single mother who started volunteering for the organization on a Miami County build site for a close friend approximately four years ago after she and her children had to move in with her mother. Upon completion of the Miami County home, Day started volunteering for the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton ReStore, where she was later hired as a scheduler after working in the insurance industry for nearly eight years.

The Day residence, located on the 600 block of Orville Street, was the eighth Habitat for Humanity home in the City of Fairborn and the 2017 Women’s Build Project in which women take the majority of the reins in the construction of the home.

Walls for the Day home started going up Sept. 23, 2017.

“I feel loved, I feel accomplished,” Day said. “I feel extremely proud and safe.”

Not only did Day receive keys to her new home May 4, but also items to help the family get started thanks to donations from large and small organizations.

Donated items included new bedding from Secret Smiles, a basket of books from Project READ, new bath towels from a local chapter of the AKA Sorority, Inc., homeowner-related reference books from Centerville Rotary, cookbooks and pantry items from Flagel Huber Flagel, a Target gift card from the Brady Ware and Company, toiletries from P&G, three “hidden art” walls from the Dayton Metro Library, a vacuum cleaner from the Dayton/Fairborn Holiday Inn as well as a filled pantry, refrigerator and freezer from the Women Building Together Committee.

“I know that there are two houses that are going to go up here in Fairborn (on Dayton-Yellow Springs Road) and I plan to help with those as well,” Day said.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Kristina Day and her children, 12-year-old Karmyni and 16-year-old Damion, after receiving the keys to their new home. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/05/web1_HabHumDed1-1.jpg Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Kristina Day and her children, 12-year-old Karmyni and 16-year-old Damion, after receiving the keys to their new home. The Women Building Together Committee, Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Norman Miozzi and the Day family after receiving the keys to their new home. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/05/web1_habhumded2-1.jpg The Women Building Together Committee, Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Norman Miozzi and the Day family after receiving the keys to their new home. Habitat for Humanity Marketing and Communications Director Kim Schaaf presenting Kristina Day with the keys to her new home. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/05/web1_habhumded3-1.jpg Habitat for Humanity Marketing and Communications Director Kim Schaaf presenting Kristina Day with the keys to her new home. The completed home as of May 4. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/05/web1_habhumded4-1.jpg The completed home as of May 4. Work for Fairborn’s eighth Habitat for Humanity home began on Sept. 23, 2017. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/05/web1_1-1.jpg Work for Fairborn’s eighth Habitat for Humanity home began on Sept. 23, 2017.

By Whitney Vickers

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

