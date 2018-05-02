Special prosecutor called in for Perales case

XENIA — A special prosecutor has been called in to handle the extortion complaint State Rep. Rick Perales filed against his election opponent.

Greene County Prosecutor Stephen Haller has asked Madison County Prosecutor Stephan J. Pronai to review the evidence in the case and decide how the case will move forward because of Perales’ connection to Haller and Greene County as a former county commissioner. Perales filed a police report with Fairborn police April 2 stating Jocelyn Smith is extorting him because of her allegations and her insistence that Perales step down from his elected position and drop out of the race.

Smith, of Fairborn, alleges that in January 2015 Perales kissed and choked her while they were together in his Jeep after a meeting in a restaurant.

Through his campaign manager, Perales, who represents parts of Greene County in the 73rd District, denies they ever had any kind of physical contact but has admitted he had taken part in inappropriate texting.

The person answering the phone at Pronai’s office said they have no comment on the case and would not confirm if Pronai was even reviewing it.

We are working on getting comments from Perales and Smith.

http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/05/web1_Smith.jpg http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/05/web1_Perales.jpg

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.