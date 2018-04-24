Third provost candidate to visit WSU

FAIRBORN — The next finalist for the position of executive vice president for academic affairs and provost of Wright State University will visit Wednesday, April 25 and Thursday, April 26.

Jennifer Bott is The Bryan Dean of the Miller College of Business and professor of management at Ball State University in Muncie, Ind.

She has held numerous leadership positions at Ball State, including associate provost for learning initiatives, assistant provost for learning initiatives, and executive director of the Master’s of Business Administration and Graduate Certificate Programs in the Miller College of Business. She has also served as associate and assistant professor of management at Ball State.

She has published 26 articles in peer-reviewed journals on a variety of topics, including pedagogy and instructional advances, research methods and statistics and applied business topics. She has received $1.85 million in external grant funding.

Bott earned a Ph.D. in industrial/organizational psychology and an M.A. in industrial/organizational psychology from The University of Akron, and a B.A. in psychology and communications from DePauw University.

She was also an American Council on Education Fellow at West Virginia University from 2013 to 2014 and was certified as a university planner in 2014 from the Society for College and University Planning.

Bott’s CV is available at wright.edu/provost-search/candidate-visits.

Public forums for Bott’s visit will be held Wednesday, April 25 beginning with an open vision forum 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a research forum 10:45-11:45 a.m. in room 101 of the Neuroscience Engineering Collaboration Building.

Wright State community members can stream the forums live or watch previous recording of provost search forums by logging into WINGS. Supervisors and managers are encouraged to provide employees with the time to attend the forums as business conditions allow.

Each candidate will also meet with President Cheryl B. Schrader, Provost Thomas Sudkamp, students, researchers, the President’s Leadership Team, Council of Deans, direct reports to the provost, community members, the Board of Trustees, the Provost Search Committee and representatives of the Faculty Senate and Staff Council.