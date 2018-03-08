Moore facing sex crime charges

XENIA — Anthony Moore, 36, of Xenia, is in the midst of a jury trial facing seven counts of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony; nine counts of rape, a first-degree felony; as well as three additional counts of rape, a first-degree felony.

Moore pled not guilty and is being held at a bond of $150,000 with no 10 percent. The trial is taking place in Judge Michael Buckwalter’s courtroom.

The alleged victim, now 14, testified March 6 that she was sexually assaulted “almost every day” between ages 11-13.

“The evidence will show you that [in June 2017], she had the courage to make it stop. That is what the evidence in this case will show and that is what this case is about,” Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Hayes said during opening statements. “The evidence will show you that the adults who cared for this child had the courage to believe her. They didn’t doubt her.”

Defense attorneys Adrian King and John Leahy argued that the timeline concerning when the alleged crimes took place does not line up. They added that a number of testimonies given during the trial does not stem from first-hand knowledge, but from what the victim told the witnesses.

“The timeline … It’s important to keep everything straight, what happened first, the details,” Leahy said during opening statements. “Utilize common sense … As Mr. Moore said, he is an innocent man.”

After the victim told a trusted adult of a particular assault that took place in June 2017, the Xenia Police Department started an investigation and she underwent a medical examination to complete a rape kit. The kit indicated that Moore’s DNA was found on the victim’s clothing. However, the defense attorneys argued that there is no proof concerning how the DNA got onto the clothing.

Jury selection took place March 5, the alleged victim testified March 6 and the “trusted” adult and victim’s mother as well as two forensic scientists from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations testified March 7. The trial will continue into March 9.

