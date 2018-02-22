2 Baker Middle School students arrested following Fairborn High School lockdown

FAIRBORN — An 11-year-old female and a 12-year-old male have been arrested following a social media post suggesting that Fairborn High School teachers and students were in possible danger, prompting the school to go into lockdown, according to a release by the Fairborn Police Department.

Police said the female is being charged with inducing panic, a first-degree misdemeanor; and making terroristic threats, a third-degree felony. The male is being charged with inducing panic, a first-degree misdemeanor; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Both are Baker Middle School students.

Fairborn High School was placed on lockdown approximately 7:30 a.m. Feb. 22, followed by a building sweep. The lockdown was lifted by approximately 7:45 a.m. Fairborn Police started an investigation, resulting in the arrest of the two middle school students, according to the release.

“Any and all social media posts that threaten the safety of our schools, students and staff will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law — regardless of the violator’s age,” Fairborn Police Chief Terry Barlow said in the release.

Fairborn City School District officials said early on after the lockdown that a social media post was made about “SHS” and that Barlow had advised the lockdown as a precautionary measure. Officials added that Fairborn High School parents were being contacted through the education connection call system.

