Making music

The Yellow Springs Community Library is hosting a songwriting workshop series, inviting all individuals who are interested in writing their own songs to receive guidance from Susan Wolf (pictured). Wolf said she started out as a poet but later realized that she was a songwriting instead.

Songwriters were tasked with reading poems during the workshop Feb. 9 to identify the rhyming pattern so that they could begin hearing the melody.

Wolf said she would offer the songwriting workshop again in the fall months. More information concerning library offerings can be found on the Greene County Library website, as well as in this newspaper.

