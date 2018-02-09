Wright State honors military at basketball game

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright State University honored Wright-Patterson Air Force Base military members at a military appreciation basketball game Jan. 26 held at the Erwin J. Nutter Center.

The evening began with Col. Bradley McDonald, 88th Air Base Wing and Installation commander, delivering the game ball to the officials at half court prior to the 7 p.m. scheduled tip off.

More than 27,000 officers, enlisted, Air Force civilians and contractors work at Wright-Patterson, making it Ohio’s largest single-site employer.

The Air Force Band of Flight’s instrumental group, Wright Brass, played the National Anthem. They were accompanied on the floor by the Wright-Patt Honor Guard and 30 reserve and active-duty enlisted Airmen holding a large US flag.

At halftime, McDonald administered the oath of enlistment and welcomed 23 future Airmen into the Air Force. The oath of enlistment is something that every service member must promise and adhere to for their entire military career.

The Wright State men’s basketball team cruised to a comfortable wins against Detroit Mercy Titans 87-55. The Raiders are currently tied for first place in the Horizon league.

Wright State offers military members a discount to all men’s home basketball games held at the university’s arena. The cost for premium seating is $22 ($3 savings) and non-premium sideline seating is $11 ($2 savings). Military identification must be shown to receive the discount.

The Big Hoopla NCAA First Four Local Organizing Committee donated 950 tickets for Airmen to attend the game. The game was played in front of the largest crowd of the season with 7,453 fans in attendance.