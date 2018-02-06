Dayton Drive construction almost complete

FAIRBORN — Construction on Dayton Drive in the City of Fairborn is nearing completion.

The project started in 2017 and was a full-depth reconstruction which means the old surface on the roadway was torn down to the dirt and a new one was put back in place. It aimed to widen Dayton Drive from two lanes to three between Maple Avenue and Xenia Drive, install new curbs and traffic signals and realign the Dayton Drive and Maple Avenue intersection. It also completed the aesthetic project that had previously taken place on Main Street.

Fairborn City Engineer Don O’Connor highlighted that left turns were prohibited at Dayton Drive onto Maple Avenue as the the roadway was constructed due to the height and alignment of the Dayton Drive and Maple Avenue intersection, which created a safety issue.

“We’re finishing the surface coat of asphalt this spring but the signals are in place, the pavement widening is in place and the striping is in place, so now it’s safe to make those left turn movements,” O’Connor said at the Jan. 16 council meeting.

With the construction almost complete, Fairborn City Council lifted the prohibition at the Jan. 16 meeting to allow left turns to take place from Dayton Drive onto Maple Avenue.

“That left hand turn will be nice when you’re on a school bus with kids on board,” said Council member Terry Burkert, who also works as a school bus driver for Fairborn City Schools.

Motorists attempting to turn left onto Dayton Drive from Xenia Drive to Maple Avenue were detoured for a period of time as the construction project was taking place. However, both east and westbound traffic is permitted.

“I think it will make many citizens life a bit easier,” Deputy Mayor Marilyn McCauley said in relation to turning left from Dayton Drive to Maple Avenue.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Motorists attempting to turn left onto Dayton Drive from Xenia Drive to Maple Avenue were detoured for a period of time as the construction project was taking place. The project is awaiting surface asphalt to be complete which is schedule for the early spring months.

