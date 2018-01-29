Love in every stitch

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Fairborn Senior Center is the home of the Miami Valley Quilting Guild from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. each Monday. There, quilters gather and share friendship, stories, lunch and quilting tips.

The quilters create pieces for their friends, grandchildren, family members and charity causes, among others. They reminded quilt receivers that the quilt should be used and love was sewn into every stitch.

