Bengals sign free agent DT Brandon Thompson to 1-year deal

By Joe Kay

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have kept another one of their free agents, signing tackle Brandon Thompson to a one-year deal on Friday as he recovers from a knee injury.

Thompson has three career sacks as part of the Bengals’ line rotation, playing in 39 games since he was a third-round pick in 2012. He was an unrestricted free agent.

Thompson played in nine games last season and tore a knee ligament. He’s expected back in the middle of the season.

Cincinnati allowed the second-fewest points in the NFL last season and has tried to keep the defense intact during free agency. The Bengals also re-signed safety George Iloka, cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones, linebacker Vincent Rey and tackle Pat Sims.