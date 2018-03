ATHENS, Ohio — Wednesday’s Wright State softball game at Ohio has been cancelled due to earlier rains which made field conditions unplayable.

The Raiders return to action this weekend at the Hoosier Classic in Bloomington, Indiana, taking on Michigan State (12:15 p.m.) and Indiana-Purdue Fort Wayne (7 p.m.) on Saturday, and Western Illinois (2:30 p.m.) and host Indiana (4:45 p.m.) on Sunday.