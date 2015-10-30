Rams rumble to postseason return

CEDARVILLE — Greeneview rode five first-half Logan Test touchdowns and a relentless rushing attack to a 55-22 win over rival Cedarville Friday night. The Rams (7-3, 5-2 Ohio Heritage Conference) will head to the playoffs for the second time in school history, the school’s second postseason berth in as many years.

The annual Battle of 72 was a tied ball game for about 150 ticks of the clock before the Greeneview rushing attack got its first tally.

Test’s first touchdown came after the Rams held the Indians (1-9, 0-7 OHC) to a three-and-out first possession. Three plays after his team got the ball back, the senior running back was in the end zone on a 5-yard touchdown run.

The Logan Test Show was on from there.

Test would score three touchdowns on big plays through the Cedarville secondary in the first half: rushing scores of 80 and 70 yards and a receiving score of 71 yards. The Rams’ workhorse running back would run the ball once in the second half and finished his night with 186 yards and four touchdowns on nine rushes.

“He’s a tremendous running back,” Greeneview coach Neal Kasner said following the game. “He can get loose, and he’s got some speed. He’s a good back, there’s no question on that.”

Cedarville running back Mitchell Depp ran effectively throughout the game and would tack on a 3-yard touchdown run in the first half. Depp finished the night with 65 yards rushing.

A 43-yard pass from Cedarville’s Jacob Gannon to receiver Austin Lewis would bring the score to 48-14 with 3:37 left in the third quarter. Greeneview responded with a Jacob Green touchdown drive on its next drive to stretch the lead to 55-14. Green finished his night with a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs.

Turning towards the future, Cedarville’s underclassmen finished out the game on a drive marked by eight consecutive rushes by freshman Brandon Pollock. The Indians would cap the drive off with a 10-yard rushing score by Pollock, followed by a successful two-point conversion kick fake by senior Everett Harding. Pollock finished his night with 64 yards rushing.

“I think we played hard,” Cedarville coach Jason Christian said following the game. “They were the better team for sure by far.”

Christian said he told his young players to keep their heads up and get in the weight room.

“That’s the biggest difference between these two teams,” he said. “We’re a lot weaker than them. I know we’re younger, but we got a lot of guys that just didn’t get in the weight room and we need to do that. That’s big.”

Looking back on the regular season, Kasner said he was very pleased with his team and the way his senior leadership stepped up.

“Give them a lot of credit for that,” he said. “Getting a chance to go into Week 11 any time is a great reward in this state, and I think it’s well deserved for sure.”

Score By Quarters

Greeneview 20 21 14 0 – 55

Cedarville 0 7 7 8 – 22

Scoring Plays

G – Logan Test 5 run, Bryce Wilson kick

G – Test 3 run, Wilson kick failed

G – Test 80 run, Wilson kick

G – Jacob Green 1 run, Wilson kick

G – Test 70 run, Wilson kick

C – Mitchell Depp 3 run, Seth Salisbury kick

G – Test 71 pass from Collin Matt, Wilson kick

G – Austin Roberts 3 run, Wilson kick

C – Austin Lewis 43 pass from Jacob Gannon, Salisbury kick

G – Jacob Green 1 run, Jon Brakeall kick

C – Hayden Lee 10 run, Everett Harding run

Greeneview Rams running back Logan Test rushes for a gain during Friday night’s Greeneview-Cedarville football game. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2015/10/web1_rams1.jpg Greeneview Rams running back Logan Test rushes for a gain during Friday night’s Greeneview-Cedarville football game. Barb Slone | Greene County News Cedarville Indians quarterback Jacob Gannon runs the ball during Friday night’s Greeneview-Cedarville football game. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2015/10/web1_rams2.jpg Cedarville Indians quarterback Jacob Gannon runs the ball during Friday night’s Greeneview-Cedarville football game. Barb Slone | Greene County News Greeneview Rams wide receiver Harrison Gallagher runs with the ball for a gain during Friday night’s Greeneview-Cedarville football game. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2015/10/web1_rams3.jpg Greeneview Rams wide receiver Harrison Gallagher runs with the ball for a gain during Friday night’s Greeneview-Cedarville football game. Barb Slone | Greene County News

By Nathan Pilling

