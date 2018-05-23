Horizon League baseball tourney at WSU

INDIANAPOLIS — After Wright State secured the top seed and hosting honors last weekend, the bracket is set for the upcoming Horizon League Championship to be played May 23-26 at Nischwitz Stadium in Fairborn.

The top-seeded Raiders and second-seeded Illinois Chicago (UIC) Flames will receive first-round byes and will begin their tournament runs on Thursday, May 24.

Meanwhile, No. 4 Oakland and No. 5 Youngstown State kicked off the tournament on Wednesday, May 23, with Youngstown State pulling off a mild 4-1 upset. No. 3 Milwaukee vs. No. 6 Northern Kentucky play the evening game on Wednesday.

Host Wright State will play the lowest seed at 11 a.m. Thursday. So if Milwaukee defeats NKU, the Raiders would play Youngstown State. UIC would then play Milwaukee.

All games of the championship will appear on ESPN+.

The 2018 Horizon League Baseball Championship (#HLBase) will take place from May 23-26 at Nischwitz Stadium at Wright State University in Fairborn.

For more information on the event, including admission prices, visit the tournament’s Championship Central page at http://horizonleague.org/tournaments/?id=12.

FINAL HORIZON LEAGUE STANDINGS 1. Wright State (22-6) 2. Illinois Chicago (15-9) 3. Milwaukee (13-12) 4. Oakland (12-14) 5. Youngstown State (10-19) 6. Northern Kentucky (9-21)

Information provided by the Horizon League (horizonleague.org).

