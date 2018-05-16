The Bellbrook boys 400-meter relay team placed ninth overall, just one spot from advancing, May 16, at the Division I district track and field meet at Wayne High School in Huber Heights.

Carroll junior Brady O’Bleness cleared 13 feet, 3 inches to finish fourth at Wednesday’s May 16 Division I pole vault finals at Heidkamp Stadium on the Wayne High School campus in Huber Heights.

Bellbrook’s Maddie Crane won her heat of the girls 300-meter hurdles, and advanced on to next week’s regional championships by finishing fourth overall, May 16 at the Division I district track and field meet in Huber Heights.

Beavercreek teammates Stephanie Pierce (1) and Ashtyn Gluck (2) matched their numbers in the finishing order of their 800-meter run heat, May 16, at Wayne High School in Huber Heights. Both qualified for Friday’s Division I district finals.

Carroll’s David Ferguson gets off to a solid start in the boys 400-meter run prelims of the Division I district track and field meet, May 16, at Heidkamp Stadium in Huber Heights.

Beavercreek senior Sydney Cleverly heaved the shot put 30 feet, 4 inches to finish ninth in the girls competition, May 16, at Wayne High School in Huber Heights.

Beavercreek’s Fortune Ezeliora clears a hurdle May 16 in the boys 300-meter hurdles preliminaries. Ezeliora, a senior, did not advance to Friday’s finals, however.