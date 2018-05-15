Sports Digest

GCSN to broadcast Dutch Lions home games

DAYTON — The Gem City Sports Network will once again be the radio home for the Dayton Dutch Lions.

Beginning this Friday, May 18, GCSN will broadcast all the home games. The direct link to the live broadcast will be radio5.gemcitysports.com and will also be available after the game on the network’s website www.gemcitysports.com.

Brian Reiss will be the voice of the Dutch Lions this season.

Dayton Dutch Lions 2018 Schedule

Fri. May 18 West Virginia Chaos, 7 p.m.

Wed. May 23 @ Michigan Bucks, 7:30 p.m.

Fri. May 25 Derby City, 7 p.m.

Fri. June 1 @ WV Chaos, 7:30 p.m.

Sun. June 3 Derby City, 4 p.m.

Sat. June 9 Lansing United, 7 p.m.

Wed. June13 @ Michigan Bucks, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. June 16 @ Lansing United, 7 p.m.

Sat. June 23 Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Wed. June 27 @ Derby City, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. June 30 Michigan Bucks, 7 p.m.

Tue. July 3 @ Cincinnati Dutch Lions, 7 p.m.

Fri. July 13 @ Cincinnati Dutch Lions, 7 p.m.

Sun. July 15 Lansing United, 4 p.m.

Raiders play May 17 at Fifth Third

DAYTON — For the first time, ever, Fifth Third Field will host a Wright State University baseball game. The game will feature the Wright State University Raiders and the Northern Kentucky University Norse at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 17. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Admission for the game is free, but those planning to attend must have a ticket to enter the ballpark. Learn more about the event and request tickets atwww.daytondragons.com/raiderday.

Chamber golf outing May 23

XENIA — The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd annual golf outing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 23. The outing tees off with a with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at WGC Golf Course. The event will be packed with hole contests, door prizes, a raffle, 50/50 raffle and Mulligans.

The cost is $85 per player, $340 for a foursome. Golfers will receive greens fee and cart, a steak dinner, team photo, and beverages. The WGC driving range will be free of charge starting at 8:30 a.m. Corporate sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is May 18. To become a sponsor or to register visit www.xacc.com. For questions call the chamber office at 937-372-3591 or email admin@xacc.com.

Boys basketball camps now open

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll High School boys basketball program will be hosting two basketball camps in June. The first camp is set for 9 a.m. to noon June 4-8 for boys in 2-5 grade. The second camp is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. June 11-15 for boys in 6-8 grade. Cost for each camp is $85, with registration taking place a half hour before each camp in the Carroll auxiliary gymnasium.

Players will receive instruction from varsity coaches and players, listen to guest speakers, receive T-shirts, and have fun while working hard at their basketball skills. Daily 5-on-5, 3-on-3 and 1-on-1 games will be played.

For more information, or to register online, visit carrollhs.org/2018summercamps.

Driving with Colleen June 9

SPRINGFIELD — The Seventh Annual Driving with Colleen golf outing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, June 9. The outing tees off at Locust Hills Golf Course. The event will be packed with fun hole events, prizes, raffles, 50/50 raffle.

The cost is $70 per player, or $280 for a foursome. Golfers will receive 18-holes with cart, which includes dinner, beverages, shirt and a goodie bag. Event sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is May 28. To become a sponsor or to register, visit www.drivingwithcolleen.org. All proceeds go to Circle of Victory to assist cancer patients in Greene County. For questions call Jessica at 937-671-8120 or email drivingwithcolleen@gmail.com.

Placekicking camp in June

XENIA — KP’s Kicking, Punting and Long Snapping Camp will be held from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, June 23 at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia for all interested athletes. Campers should arrive by 11:30 a.m. to register and put their cleats on. Camp athletes will learn the basics of place kicking, punting and/or be helped in developing their current skills.

Long snappers will be taught the basics of their key position as well. Registration forms are available online at: https://form.jotform.us/81085574243155. Contact Kole Patterson at 937-409-4626 or by email at kolepatt@ameritech.net for more information.

WGC junior golf camp signups under way

XENIA — WGC Golf Course will host its 32nd annual Miami Valley Junior Golf Camp for boys and girls ages 8-17. The day camp will be in session from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18-21. Campers will receive daily instruction on stroke technique, golf etiquette and the rules of golf. Golf Director Jim Beaver heads a staff that includes PGA pros Garay Goecke, Matt Stotler, Jerry Curtis and Nate Combs. Entry forms are available at the WCG Pro Shop or on line at www.wgcgolfcourse.com under the MVJGA tab.

Play it Forward golf outing deadline nears

XENIA — The sixth Annual Play it Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the Class of 1973, is scheduled for Saturday, June 23 at WGC golf course in Xenia. Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public with an early registration discount applied until June 8.

For sponsorship information or to register for the event contact: Jerry Boggs (jboggs73@aol.com), (937) 239-0036; Steve Greene (sgreene3@columbus.rr.com); Diane Wuebben Ponder (diane.ponder@wright.edu); or Sheryl Haines Yeazel (shel55@ymail.com).

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

