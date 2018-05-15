CU’s Morris proudly ‘moves on’

CEDARVILLE — Dr. Dee Morris, who spent more than four decades leading the Cedarville University women’s tennis program, has resigned her post as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach, the school announced May 10 on its website.

Morris was part of the program since 1977 and served as the head coach since 2007.

“The University appreciates all that Dee has meant to women’s tennis and to the athletic department as a whole,” Athletic Director Dr. Alan Geist said. “Everyone knows she’s passionate about tennis at all levels. But, her legacy will be the lives she’s touched and influenced using the game she loves so much.”

In the past 12 seasons, Morris’ teams won 152 matches to go along with three conference championships. She was the 2015 Great Midwest Athletic Conference Coach of the Year and five of her teams advanced to the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) national tournament.

Additionally, she coached 14 NCCAA All-Americans, three NCCAA Sportsmanship Award recipients, two NCCAA Game Plan 4 LIFE Character Award honorees, 31 NCCAA scholar-athletes, three conference Players of the Year, and 27 all-conference players.

Morris came on board in 1977 as an assistant with then Head Coach Dr. Pam Johnson. Over the next 30 years, the twosome guided Cedarville women’s tennis to 280 victories.

The Lady Jackets won four National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Region IX championships and eight conference crowns. Twelve of their teams played in the NAIA National Tournament and 29 players were NAIA Scholar-Athletes.

All-in-all during Morris’ career, Cedarville won 432 women’s tennis matches and claimed 11 conference championships.

“It’s time to move on,” said Morris, who proudly turned 81 in late April. “It’s been a tremendous blessing to serve the Lord and these young women over the years here at Cedarville.”

Morris is a member of the NCCAA Hall of Fame, Cedarville University Athletic Hall of Fame, and was inducted into her alma mater’s Hall of Fame at Geneva College in 2016.

She fully intends on staying active. Morris will remain a professor of allied health at the University, continue her work as a physician’s assistant in Springfield, and retain her position as chair of NCCAA tennis.

Edlund named new women’s tennis coach

Alan Edlund has been appointed the new head women’s tennis coach at Cedarville University.

The announcement was made by Athletic Director Dr. Alan Geist. Edlund will retain his position as men’s tennis head coach and oversee both programs.

“Alan is an experienced tennis coach and has a great understanding of what Cedarville University athletics is all about,” said Geist. “He’s not only a graduate, but a longtime member of our coaching staff. We’re confident he’s the right person for the job at this time.”

Former Yellow Jacket Lauren Jackson remains on staff as graduate assistant coach for both programs.

Edlund has spent the last 24 years as head coach of the Yellow Jacket men. He’s accumulated 278 career victories during that time span with two conference crowns as well as an NAIA region title to his credit.

A 1977 graduate of Cedarville College and four-year player for the Yellow Jackets, Edlund has coached 28 NCCAA All-Americans, 44 scholar-athletes, and 43 all-conference players during his tenure.

Story courtesy of Cedarville University Athletics. Visit their website at yellowjackets.cedarville.edu for more sports information.

