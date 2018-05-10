Sports Digest

Panthers defeat Beavercreek

CINCINNATI — In a battle between two state-ranked Division I powerhouses, No. 7 Beavercreek fell on the road to No. 3 Elder by scores of 25-17, 25-18, 25-18 on May 9. Top individual performances were turned in by Simon Ricks (nine kills), Jarrod Brown (21 assists), Parker Mikesch (12 digs) and Riley Bell (two blocks).

Beaavercreek (15-6) will host Walsh Jesuit and Gahanna Lincoln on Saturday, May 12, with the first matches set to begin at 10 a.m.

Xenia Lacrosse hosting Community Day

XENIA — The Xenia High School lacrosse team will host a Community Day event noon, Saturday May 12 at the high school. The first 50 Xenia fans in attendance will receive a free Xenia Lacrosse T-shirt, sponsored by Xenia Nazarene church. A Kona Ice food truck will be on hand, fans can get free popcorn, and several prize giveaways will take place during the day. The Wellington School, out of Columbus, will be Xenia’s opponent on Saturday.

Raiders to play at Fifth Third

DAYTON — For the first time, ever, Fifth Third Field will host a Wright State University baseball game. The game will feature the Wright State University Raiders and the Northern Kentucky University Norse at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 17. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Admission for the game is free, but those planning to attend must have a ticket to enter the ballpark. Learn more about the event and request tickets atwww.daytondragons.com/raiderday.

Chamber Golf Outing in May

XENIA — The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd annual golf outing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 23. The outing tees off with a with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at WGC Golf Course. The event will be packed with hole contests, door prizes, a raffle, 50/50 raffle and Mulligans.

The cost is $85 per player, $340 for a foursome. Golfers will receive greens fee and cart, a steak dinner, team photo, and beverages. The WGC driving range will be free of charge starting at 8:30 a.m. Corporate sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is May 18. To become a sponsor or to register visit www.xacc.com. For questions call the chamber office at 937-372-3591 or email admin@xacc.com.

Driving with Colleen set for June

SPRINGFIELD — The Seventh Annual Driving with Colleen golf outing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, June 9. The outing tees off at Locust Hills Golf Course. The event will be packed with fun hole events, prizes, raffles, 50/50 raffle.

The cost is $70 per player, or $280 for a foursome. Golfers will receive 18-holes with cart, which includes dinner, beverages, shirt and a goodie bag. Event sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is May 28. To become a sponsor or to register, visit www.drivingwithcolleen.org. All proceeds go to Circle of Victory to assist cancer patients in Greene County. For questions call Jessica at 937-671-8120 or email drivingwithcolleen@gmail.com.

Placekicking camp in June

XENIA — KP’s Kicking, Punting and Long Snapping Camp will be held from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, June 23 at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia for all interested athletes. Campers should arrive by 11:30 a.m. to register and put their cleats on. Camp athletes will learn the basics of place kicking, punting and/or be helped in developing their current skills.

Long snappers will be taught the basics of their key position as well. Registration forms are available online at: https://form.jotform.us/81085574243155. Contact Kole Patterson at 937-409-4626 or by email at kolepatt@ameritech.net for more information.

WGC junior golf camp taking entries

XENIA — WGC Golf Course will host its 32nd annual Miami Valley Junior Golf Camp for boys and girls ages 8-17. The day camp will be in session from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18-21. Campers will receive daily instruction on stroke technique, golf etiquette and the rules of golf. Golf Director Jim Beaver heads a staff that includes PGA pros Garay Goecke, Matt Stotler, Jerry Curtis and Nate Combs. Entry forms are available at the WCG Pro Shop or on line at www.wgcgolfcourse.com under the MVJGA tab.

