Sports Digest

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons and Wright State University’s College of Education and Human Services will honor Missy Nix as a Dragons MVP Program Top Teacher at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 8 when the Dayton Dragons take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Fifth Third Field.

The Dragons MVP Program Top Teacher Award honors teachers for their outstanding accomplishments in his or her classroom and community.

Missy Nix is a fourth-grade teacher at Shawnee Elementary in Xenia. She is a proud Wright State University alum, earning both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees there.

“I believe God put me in the teaching position I am in,” Nix said. “I receive strength and joy from this direction he gave me.”

Nix also knows that teaching our children is definitely a team effort.

“A lot of recognition belongs to the parents of these MVPs. They have instilled the values necessary for student success academically, behaviorally and personally.”

Nix has been using the Dragons MVP Program since the beginning. Her favorite part of the program is being able to give her students the power to nominate their peers for recognition as a Dragons MVP winner.

For her dedication to go above and beyond for her classroom and all of the students at Shawnee Elementary, Missy Nix is being honored as a Dragons MVP Program Top Teacher. This award is made possible by Wright State University’s College of Education and Human Services.

Bucs upset No. 4 Greenville

GREENVILLE — Morgan Huffman had a two-RBI single, while Sydney Smith and Jenna Hildebrand each had two hits, for the Buccaneers in a 5-3 upset win May 4 over No. 4-ranked Greenville. With the win, Xenia earned a share of the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s American South divisional title with Fairborn. It’s Xenia’s first league softball title since 1987.

Caity Moody earned the pitching win, scattering six hits, striking uot seven and giving up two earned runs in seven innings of work. Greenville had won 34 GWOC American Conference games prior to Friday’s loss.

Rams defeat Southeastern

SOUTH CHARLESTON — Ian Tamplin and Mitchell Hines each collected two hits, while teammates Jon Brakeall, Tommy Rawlins, Braydan Dobney, Taylor Stinson and Josh Robinson also had hits, in Greeneview’s 8-3 high school baseball win May 5 over Ohio Heritage Conference foe Southeastern. Rawlins pitched the complete-game win with six strikeouts and no walks. Greeneview is now 11-8 overall, 10-6 in the OHC South. The No. 14-seeded Rams took on visiting No. 15 seed Troy Christian in the opening round of the Division III sectional tournament on May 7.

Beavercreek wins league title

BEAVERCREEK — By virtue of its 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23 home win over No. 11 Centerville, the Beavercreek boys high school volleyball team won the Ohio High School Boys Volleyball Association’s Division I West league title. Beavercreek is now 14-5 overall and 8-1 in the West. The Beavers’ five losses have all come at the hands of state-ranked opponents, including Division I No. 1 Moeller and Division II No. 1 Alter.

Beavercreek hosted No. 9 Lakota East on May 7. They’ll then head south to take on No. 3 Cincinnati Elder.

Dragons welcoming military home May 8

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons will welcome home military members and their families from the Army, Air Force and National Guard who have recently returned from deployments overseas on May 8. Recognition of the military personnel will take place during an inning break of the Dragons game against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Fifth Third Field. The game will begin at 7 p.m.

Raiders to play at Fifth Third

DAYTON — For the first time, ever, Fifth Third Field will host a Wright State University baseball game. The game will feature the Wright State University Raiders and the Northern Kentucky University Norse at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 17. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Admission for the game is free, but those planning to attend must have a ticket to enter the ballpark. Learn more about the event and request tickets atwww.daytondragons.com/raiderday.

May 19 Drifting sold out

XENIA — Registration for the May 19 Drift Indy event at Kil-Kare Raceway is now sold out.

Guest instructors will show up on occasion to help drivers progress and get better. Spectator tickets are $15 at Kil-Kare, kids 12 & under get in free. Spectators welcome, $15 at the gate, kids 12 & under are free.

The DriftIndy Series also has events scheduled for June 15-16, Aug. 4 and Oct. 13 at Kil-Kare. Go to driftindy.com for more details and to register.

Chamber Golf Outing in May

XENIA — The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd annual golf outing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 23. The outing tees off with a with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at WGC Golf Course. The event will be packed with hole contests, door prizes, a raffle, 50/50 raffle and Mulligans.

The cost is $85 per player, $340 for a foursome. Golfers will receive greens fee and cart, a steak dinner, team photo, and beverages. The WGC driving range will be free of charge starting at 8:30 a.m. Corporate sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is May 18. To become a sponsor or to register visit www.xacc.com. For questions call the chamber office at 937-372-3591 or email admin@xacc.com.

Driving with Colleen set for June

SPRINGFIELD — The Seventh Annual Driving with Colleen golf outing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, June 9. The outing tees off at Locust Hills Golf Course. The event will be packed with fun hole events, prizes, raffles, 50/50 raffle.

The cost is $70 per player, or $280 for a foursome. Golfers will receive 18-holes with cart, which includes dinner, beverages, shirt and a goodie bag. Event sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is May 28. To become a sponsor or to register, visit www.drivingwithcolleen.org. All proceeds go to Circle of Victory to assist cancer patients in Greene County. For questions call Jessica at 937-671-8120 or email drivingwithcolleen@gmail.com.

Placekicking camp in June

XENIA — KP’s Kicking, Punting and Long Snapping Camp will be held from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, June 23 at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia for all interested athletes. Campers should arrive by 11:30 a.m. to register and put their cleats on. Camp athletes will learn the basics of place kicking, punting and/or be helped in developing their current skills.

Long snappers will be taught the basics of their key position as well. Registration forms are available online at: https://form.jotform.us/81085574243155. Contact Kole Patterson at 937-409-4626 or by email at kolepatt@ameriteh.net for more information.

WGC junior golf camp taking entries

XENIA — WGC Golf Course will host its 32nd annual Miami Valley Junior Golf Camp for boys and girls ages 8-17. The day camp will be in session from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18-21. Campers will receive daily instruction on stroke technique, golf etiquette and the rules of golf. Golf Director Jim Beaver heads a staff that includes PGA pros Garay Goecke, Matt Stotler, Jerry Curtis and Nate Combs. Entry forms are available at the WCG Pro Shop or on line at www.wgcgolfcourse.com under the MVJGA tab.

Play it Forward golf outing June 23

XENIA — The sixth Annual Play it Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the Class of 1973, is scheduled for Saturday, June 23 at WGC golf course in Xenia. Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public with an early registration discount applied until June 8.

For sponsorship information or to register for the event contact: Jerry Boggs (jboggs73@aol.com), (937) 239-0036; Steve Greene (sgreene3@columbus.rr.com); Diane Wuebben Ponder (diane.ponder@wright.edu); or Sheryl Haines Yeazel (shel55@ymail.com).

