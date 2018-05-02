Sports Digest

Rams track teams third at Shawnee Invite

SPRINGFIELD — The Greeneview girls and boys track and field teams both finished third May 1 at the Springfield Shawnee Invitational.

The girls team had three first-place finishers. McKyna Woods won the 200-meter dash and was third in the 100; Hannah Ferrell won the discus event; and Audrey Ackerman finished first in the shot put.

The girls team’s other top-3 finishers was Faith Rutherford, who was the runner up in the pole vault). Dunbar won the 14-team girls team title with 140.33 points, followed by Shawnee (122), Greeneview (76.33), Cedarville (73) and Springfield Catholic Central (49).

On the boys side, Nick Clevenger was the only Rams winner. He won the shot put competition and also finished second in the 400-meter run. Other top-3 Ram boys performances were turned in by: Tyler Robinette (second in the 800 run, third in the pole vault); Jaron Stoneburner (second in discus, third in shot put); the Rams 400-meter relay team of Reece Marcum, Levi Ruddock, Clay Payton and Collin Wilson (second); and the 800-meter relay team of Robinette, Jayden DeHaven, Marcum, and Kevin Combs, which placed third.

Greeneview defeats Madison Plains

JAMESTOWN — Jack Nix, Tommy Rawlins and Mitchell Haines each had two hits in Greeneview’s 7-1 win May 1 over Madison Plains. One of Nix’s hits was a double, and he earned the pitching win with four strikeouts in a complete game outing. One of Hines’ hits was a triple. Braydan Dobney also had a Rams hit in the win.

Greeneview is now 8-5 in the Ohio Heritage Conference, 9-7 overall this season.

Reds players to appear at Electronic recycling drives

CINCINNATI — Reds Hall of Famer Tom Browning and current Reds players Alex Blandino and Sal Romano are expected to be on hand during the PNC/Reds E-Waste Recycling Drive, May 3-5 at three Cincinnati area locations. The drive provides a safe and easy opportunity for Reds fans and residents of Greater Cincinnati to recycle old electronics responsibly. The three drop-off locations, and a full list of acceptable electronics are listed at: cohenusa.com/reds.

Last year, more than 170,000 pounds of obsolete computers, printers, monitors, televisions and other e-waste was collected over three days. And over the past eight years of the event, Reds fans have recycled and helped divert more than one million pounds of potentially hazardous materials from local landfills.

MBC signing day set

XENIA — The Metro Buckeye Conference will host a college signing event at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 6 at the Schindler Banquet Center on the Legacy Christian Academy/Athletes in Action campus grounds. All MBC athletes who are signing with a college athletic program, MBC coaches and the athletes’ families are invited to attend. Light desserts and coffee will be served. Contact Legacy Christian Assistant Athletic Director Rebecca McCaskey at rmccaskey@legacyknights.org to attend.

Raiders to play at Fifth Third

DAYTON — For the first time, ever, Fifth Third Field will host a Wright State University baseball game. The game will feature the Wright State University Raiders and the Northern Kentucky University Norse at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 17. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Admission for the game is free, but those planning to attend must have a ticket to enter the ballpark. You can learn more about the event and request tickets atwww.daytondragons.com/raiderday.

Kil-Kare Drifting registration open

XENIA — Registration is now being accepted for the May 19 Drift Indy event at Kil-Kare Raceway. Cost is $99 per entrant. Drift Indy full-day events are for all drivers wanting and needing seat time.

Guest instructors will show up on occasion to help drivers progress and get better. Spectator tickets are $15 at Kil-Kare, kids 12 & under get in free. Spectators welcome, $15 at the gate, kids 12 & under are free. Go to driftindy.com for more details and to register.

Chamber Golf Outing in May

XENIA — The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd Annual Golf Outing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 23. The outing tees off with a with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at WGC Golf Course. The event will be packed with hole contests, door prizes, a raffle, 50/50 raffle and Mulligans.

The cost is $85 per player, $340 for a foursome. Golfers will receive greens fee and cart, a steak dinner, team photo, and beverages. The WGC driving range will be free of charge starting at 8:30 a.m. Corporate sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is May 18. To become a sponsor or to register visit www.xacc.com. For questions call the chamber office at 937-372-3591 or email admin@xacc.com.

Placekicking camp in June

XENIA — KP’s Kicking, Punting and Long Snapping Camp will be held from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, June 23 at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia for all interested athletes. Campers should arrive by 11:30 a.m. to register and put their cleats on. Camp athletes will learn the basics of place kicking, punting and/or be helped in developing their current skills.

Long snappers will be taught the basics of their key position as well. Registration forms are available online at: https://form.jotform.us/81085574243155. Contact Kole Patterson at 937-409-4626 or by email at kolepatt@ameritech.net for more information.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

