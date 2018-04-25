Clark, Rutan still lead … for now

GREENE COUNTY — Kudos to R.W. Louderback & Son Plumbing, in Xenia, for sponsoring the first area Top Hitters lists from last week. Your support is not only appreciated by us here at the newspapers, but I’m sure the student athletes appreciate your support of their hard work as well.

Bellbrook’s KALEY CLARK saw her batting average drop from .800 to .632, but she remains atop the batting leaders in girls high school softball.

On the baseball side of things, Legacy Christian appears that it did not play a game last week and so Josh Rutan’s .636 average through four games remains the top mark among the high school batters.

ATTENTION OHC SCHOOLS: To our Cedarville and Greeneview friends, please send us your players’ top batting averages. We’d love to include you in on this friendly competition, too. The Ohio Heritage Conference website does not record individual statistics, so we need the help of those teams’ coaching staffs to make sure to get their players numbers listed in our listings as well. Thank you!

AREA SOFTBALL TOP TEN

(As of Friday, April 20)

Rank/Name/School/Games Played/Hits/At Bats/Batting Average

1) Kaley Clark, Bellbrook, 5 games, 12 hits, 19 AB, .632

2) Gracie Price, Yellow Springs, 5 games, 8 hits, 13 AB, .615

3) Elly Kumbusky, Yellow Springs, 5 games, 8 hits, 14 AB, .571

4) Caity Moody, Xenia, 13 games, 21 hits, 39 AB, .538

5) Brielle Willis, Yellow Springs, 4 games, 6 hits, 12 AB, .500

6) Lindsey Findley, Xenia, 5 games, 5 hits, 1o AB, .500

7) Kendall Winn, Fairborn, 12 games, 24 hits, 50 AB, .480

8) Kadie Lafferty, Yellow Springs, 5 games, 6 hits, 13 AB, .462

9) Chloe VanSant, Beavercreek, 10 games, 10 hits, 22 AB, .455

10) Sami Seubert, Bellbrook, 5 games, 8 hits, 18 AB, .444

NO REPORT: Legacy Christian, Cedarville, Greeneview.

AREA BASEBALL TOP TEN

(As of Friday, April 20)

Rank/Name/School/Games Played/Hits/At Bats/Batting Average

1) Josh Rutan, Legacy Christian, 4 games, 7 hits, 11 AB, .636

2) Grant Reeve, Beavercreek, 9 games, 14 hits, 28 AB, .500

3) Andrew Trickett, Fairborn, 10 games, 10 hits, 21 AB, .476

4) Brandon DeWitt, Beavercreek, 10 games, 14 hits, 32 AB, .438

5) Hunt Warner, Fairborn, 14 games, 15 hits, 35 AB, .429

6) Will Coleman, Fairborn, 14 games, 17 hits, 40 AB, .425

7) Kahlil Lettice, Fairborn, 13 games, 14 hits, 34 AB, .412

7) Aydan Evans, Xenia, 15 games, 21 hits, 51 AB, .412

10) Zach Zesiger, Legacy Christian, 4 games, 4 hits, 10 AB, .400

10) Adam Galle, Bellbrook, 15 games, 18 hits, 45 AB, .400

CONTENDERS

Nate Fasnacht, Fairborn, 12 games, 15 hits, 38 AB, .395

Tony Marinelli, Yellow Springs, 6 games, 5 hits, 13 AB, .385

Jake Maloney, Beavercreek, 5 games, 5 hits, 13 AB, .385

Trent Randall, Carroll, 8 games, 9 hits, 24 AB, .375

Saysh Martinez, Fairborn, 11 games, 7 hits, 19 AB, .368

Logan Bilbrey, Xenia, 14 games, 16 hits, 44 AB, .364

Clay Cash, Beavercreek, 10 games, 12 hits, 33 AB, .364

Jacob Schmidt, Bellbrook, 4 games, 4 hits, 11 AB, .364

Trey Anderson, Yellow Springs, 6 games, 4 hits, 11 AB, .364

Josh Frueh, Legacy Christian, 4 games, 4 hits, 11 AB, .364

NO REPORT: Cedarville, Greeneview.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Send your teams’ top batting average statistics to: sports@xeniagazette.com; or to Sports Editor John Bombatch at: jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com by Monday of each week. To qualify, a player must have at least 1.1 at bats per game played.

