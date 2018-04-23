Posted on by

Birgen named SIAC’s Most Outstanding Track Athlete


Emmanuel Birgen of Central State was named the SIAC’s Outstanding Track Athlete, April 22 at the conference track championships in Albany, Ga.

Submitted photo.

ALBANY, Ga. – Central State University track & field athletes recorded a total of four victories and 17 top-10 finishes at the April 20-22 SIAC Championships, with distance runner Emmanuel Birgen earning the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Outstanding Track Athlete Award.

Birgen, a 5-foot-11 sophomore from Mosoriot, Kenya, won the 10,000-meter run on April 20 with a personal best time of 32:18.84. He recorded a third-place finish in th3 April 22 1,500-meter run with a pace of 4:04.63, and ended his weekend running a winning time of 15:44.12 in the 5,000-meter run.

Birgen edged teammate Juan Scott for the SIAC Most Outstanding Athlete honors. Scott, the defending NCAA Division II Outdoor 110-Meter Hurdles Champion, won by a full second in the 110-meter hurdles with a pace of 14.13 seconds. He took the top spot again in the 400-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 53.25.

In the men’s 400-meter run, Baron Wilson finished fourth (50.04) and Ja’Vonte Brown came in sixth (50.74). Dametrius Alexander finished in fourth place in the 800-meter finals with a pace of 1:56.47.

The men’s 1,600 relay team, consisting of Alexander, Brown, Scott and Isreal Williamson, ran a season-best time of 3:15.07, finishing in second place behind Claflin University (3:14.21).

As a team, the Marauder men accumulated 67 points to finish in fifth place in the 10-team field.

On the women’s side, Krystal Mitchell’s sprint of 12.42 propelled her to first place in the 100-meter dash. Mitchell later recorded a second place in the 200-meter dash with a pace of 25.30.

In the women’s hurdles events, Iesha Lockhart took second place with a new college best time of 1:03.28 in the 400-meter hurdles, while Veronica Barnes placed sixth with a pace of 1:10.23. Alexis Anderson ran a 15.43 to finish in third place in the 100-meter hurdles.

The 400 relay team of Akaila Howard, Lockhart, Jewel Rollins and Mitchell crossed the finish line in 49.18 to earn a second-place finish.

The CSU women finished the meet in sixth place overall with a combined point total of 45. Please visit maraudersports.com for more Central State University athletics information.

The Marauders’ next scheduled track meet is set for Friday, May 4 at the University of Toledo.

