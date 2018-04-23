Sports Digest

Skyhawks, Beavers postponed

DAYTON — Monday’s scheduled high school baseball games — a 4:30 p.m. game between Mississinawa Valley and Bradford, and a 7 p.m. contest between Greene County foes Fairborn and Beavercreek — have been postponed because of rain, the Dayton Dragons announced. The games were to be held at the Dragons home field, Fifth Third Field in downtown Dayton. The two games will be rescheduled at a later date.

Beavercreek wins MVTCA tourney

CENTERVILLE — Beavercreek A claimed an overall team win, and Beavercreek B finished sixth out of eight teams, in the Miami Valley Tennis Coaches Association Coaches Cup tournament, held Saturday, April 21 at Centerville High School.

Beavercreek A earned second-place finishes from Alex Riess (first singles), Curtis Guthrie (second singles), first doubles (Jimmy Bai-Vinodh Enukonda) and second doubles (Zach Savino-Jacob Jones ) with a third-place finish by Daniel Xiao at third singles, to earn a tournament-best 34 points. Fairmont had three singles tournament wins, and Springboro two doubles wins, to finish tied for second with 32 points.

The Beavers are 9-2 overall this season. Beavercreek’s next scheduled boys high school team tennis match is set for 4 p.m. in Huber Heights against Wayne.

Rams win two over Urbana

URBANA — Visiting Greeneview swept a Saturday, April 21 doubleheader over Urbana with an 11-9 win in the first game, followed by a 20-4 run-ruled victory in Game Two.

Alexa Simpson (four strikeouts) earned the pitching win in the first game, while Baylee Anderson (also four K’s) was credited with the game-two win. The first game saw Madison Upchurch hit two singles and a double, with Bryce Ratliff doubling and driving in a run. Game Two had Allison Simpson with two doubles, a single and four runs batted in, Cheyanne Montgomery with two singles, a double and two RBI, Caitlin Sweat with a single, triple and three RBI, Anderson with two singles and two RBI, Catie Caraway with two singles and two RBI, and Simpson with a triple. Greeneview (3-4) is scheduled to host Ohio Heritage Conference foe Cedarville on April 24.

Beavers defeat Davidson

BEAVERCREEK — Simon Ricks had a dozen kills, Naumaan Hussain came up with 28 assists and three serving aces, Alex Le had 11 digs, and Landon Shoemake had three blocks in Beavercreek’s 25-12, 25-23, 25-18 win April 20 over Hilliard Davidson. In the latest Ohio High School Boys Volleyball Association state poll, Beavercreek (9-2) is ranked No. 6 in Division I. Beavercreek’s next scheduled match is set for 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 24 in Clayton against Northmont.

Xenia beats Piqua

XENIA —Logann Jackson, Lindsey Finley, Sydney Smith, Kylee West, Bailey Oliver, and Olivia Wagner each collected one hit, while Caity Moody limited visiting Piqua to six hits and one run scored, while striking out seven, in Xenia’s 4-1 high school softball win April 21 at Xenia High. Xenia did not commit an error. Jackson recorded seven defensive putouts for Xenia, now 8-6 overall, 6-1 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s American South division.

MBC College Signing Day set

XENIA — The Metro Buckeye Conference will host a college signing event at 3 p.m., Sunday May 6 at the Schindler Banquet Center on the Legacy Christian Academy/Athletes In Action campus grounds. All MBC athletes who are signing with a college athletic program, MBC coaches and the athletes’ families are invited to attend. Light desserts and coffee will be served. Please contact Legacy Christian Assistant Athletic Director Rebecca McCaskey at rmccaskey@legacyknights.org if you wish to attend.

Chamber Golf Outing in May

XENIA — The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd Annual Golf Outing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 23. The outing tees off with a with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at WGC Golf Course. The event will be packed with hole contests, door prizes, a raffle, 50/50 raffle and Mulligans.

The cost is $85 per player, $340 for a foursome. Golfers will receive greens fee and cart, a steak dinner, team photo, and beverages. The WGC driving range will be free of charge starting at 8:30 a.m. Corporate sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is May 18. To become a sponsor or to register visit www.xacc.com. For questions call the chamber office at 937-372-3591 or email admin@xacc.com.

Kil-Kare Drifting registration open

XENIA — Registration is now being accepted for the May 19 Drift Indy event at Kil-Kare Raceway. Cost is $99 per entrant. Drift Indy full-day events are for all drivers wanting and needing seat time.

Guest instructors will show up on occasion to help drivers progress and get better. Spectator tickets are $15 at Kil-Kare, kids 12 & under get in free. Spectators welcome, $15 at the gate, kids 12 & under are free. Go to driftindy.com for more details and to register.

Yellow Springs reveals first Hall class

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Yellow Springs High School Athletic Department announced its inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame Class, April 17. The 2018 Inaugural Class inductees are Leo Frank Hughes (Class of 1935), Charlie Coles (1959), Sterling Wright (1969), Leroy Bondurant (coach), Sarah Lowe (1973), Marcus Johnson (1974), John Gudgel (1975), Shirley Cummins (1976), Bill Hardman (1977), Tyson Bondurant (1978), Teresa Bondurant Wagner (1979), Greg Ayers (1985), Matt Brunsman (1990) and Andrew Pierce (1997).

The Class of 2018 Hall of Fame banquet will be held starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday June 30 at Antioch University Midwest in Yellow Springs. Cost is $25, while tickets last. Tickets can be purchased in the Yellow Springs High School Athletic Office, or electronically by PayPal to YS_Boosterclub@yahoo.com.

Placekicking camp in June

XENIA — KP’s Kicking, Punting and Long Snapping Camp will be held from noon-3 p.m. June 23 at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia for all interested athletes. Campers should arrive by 11:30 a.m. to register and put their cleats on. Camp athletes will learn the basics of place kicking, punting and/or be helped in developing their current skills. Long snappers will be taught the basics of their key position as well. Registration forms are available online at: https://form.jotform.us/81085574243155 . Contact Kole Patterson at 937-409-4626 or by email at kolepatt@ameriteh.net for more information.

Play It Forward golf outing

XENIA — The sixth Annual PLAY IT FORWARD golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the Class of ’73, is scheduled for Saturday, June 23, 2018 at WGC golf course in Xenia. Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC with an early registration discount applied until June 8.

For sponsorship informationi or to register for the event contact: Jerry Boggs (jboggs73@aol.com), (937) 239-0036; Steve Greene (sgreene3@columbus.rr.com); Diane Wuebben Ponder (diane.ponder@wright.edu); or Sheryl Haines Yeazel (shel55@ymail.com).

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

