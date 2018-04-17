Sports Digest

Yellow Springs announces first Hall class

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Yellow Springs High School Athletic Department announced its inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame Class, April 17. The 2018 Inaugural Class inductees are Leo Frank Hughes (Class of 1935), Charlie Coles (1959), Sterling Wright (1969), Leroy Bondurant (coach), Sarah Lowe (1973), Marcus Johnson (1974), John Gudgel (1975), Shirley Cummins (1976), Bill Hardman (1977), Tyson Bondurant (1978), Teresa Bondurant Wagner (1979), Greg Ayers (1985), Matt Brunsman (1990) and Andrew Pierce (1997).

The Class of 2018 Hall of Fame banquet will be held starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday June 30 at Antioch University Midwest in Yellow Springs. Cost is $25, while tickets last. Tickets can be purchased in the Yellow Springs High School Athletic Office, or electronically by PayPal to YS_Boosterclub@yahoo.com.

Greeneview teams third at Waynesville Invitational

WAYNESVILLE — McKyna Woods claimed individual wins in the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter runs, then anchored the winning Greeneview girls 1,600-meter relay team, with Alex Hansen, Olivia Maxwell and Hannah Ferrell to lead the Rams girls team to a third-place finish. Then, Jaron Stoneburner earned wins in the shot put and discus to lead the Greeneview boys to a third place overall finish as well, April 6 at the Waynesville Invitational track and field meet.

For other local Greene County area teams, Yellow Springs placed fifth overall and Legacy Christian was eighth in the final girls team standings. Among the boys teams, Legacy Christian placed right behind Greeneview in fourth place while Yellow Springs finished tenth. Host Wilmington High won both team titles.

Top 5 Greeneview results

GIRLS: McKyna Woods — First in the 100-meter dash, 200 and 400. Mile Relay Team (Woods, Alex Hansen, Olivia Maxwell, Hannah Ferrell) — First. Hansen — Third in 300 hurdles; Fifth in high jump. Faith Rutherford — Fourth, 100 dash. Ferrell — Third, discus. Grace Lucas — Fourth, discus. Maxwell — Fifth, 800.

TEAM STANDINGS: 1. Waynesville 136; 2. Lebanon 89; 3. Greeneview 88; 4. Kings 81; 5. Yellow Springs 69; 6. Southeastern 50; 7. Clinton-Massie 47; 8. Legacy Christian 25; 9. Cincinnati Hills Christian 14; 10. Waynesville B 9; 11. East Clinton 6; 12.(tie) Dayton Christian, Northridge 5.

BOYS: Jaron Stoneburner — Won shotput and discus. Nick Clevenger — Second in shotput, third in 400, fourth in 200, fifth in 100. Kevin Combs — Second in 110 hurdles, fourth in 300 hurdles. Nick Milo — Third in discus. 3,200 Relay (Tyler Robinette, Braden Baker, Wade Hoyle, Cameron McCoppin), fourth. 800 Relay (Reece Marcum, Levi Rudduck, Clay Payton, Kevin Combs), fourth. Robinette — fifth in 800. Mile Relay (Marcum, Collin Wilson, McCoppin, Robinette), fifth.

TEAM STANDINGS: 1. Waynesville 124; 2. Clinton-Massie 100; 3. Greeneview 81.5; 4. Legacy Christian 61.5; 5. Lebanon 56; 6. CHCA 51; 7. Southeastern 45; 8. Northridge 35.5; 9. Kings 24; 10. Yellow Springs 14; 11. East Clinton 13.5; 12. Waynesville B 13; 13. Dayton Christian 5.

Drifting registration open

XENIA — Registration is now being accepted for the May 19 Drift Indy event at Kil-Kare Raceway. Cost is $99 per entrant. Drift Indy full-day events are for all drivers wanting and needing seat time.

Guest instructors will show up on occasion to help drivers progress and get better. Spectator tickets are $15 at Kil-Kare, kids 12 & under get in free. Spectators welcome, $15 at the gate, kids 12 & under are free. Go to driftindy.com for more details and to register.

Beavercreek seeks coach

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek High School has an opening for a girls soccer Assistant Varsity Coach. Primary responsibility for this position is to be the JVB head coach. Candidates should apply at www.daytonareaschooljobs.esu.k12.oh.us.

Raiders taking ticket deposits

FAIRBORN — Wright State University’s athletic department is now taking deposits for 2018-19 men’s basketball season tickets. Fans can place a $50 per seat deposit (excluding courtside seats) which, if done by April 20, includes a picture of the 2017-18 Motor City Madness Championship team, with a personalized message from head coach Scott Nagy.

New season ticket deposits are non-refundable, and can be placed online or by calling the WSU Ticket Office at 937-775-4934. Current season ticket holders do not need to put down a deposit.

Platinum level donors receive two courtside seats to Men’s basketball regular season home games. For more information or to reserve your courtside seats, please contact Evan Neubert, Ticket Sales Coordinator, at 937-775-4934 or evan.neubert@wright.edu.

Marauders Spring game set

WILBERFORCE — Central State University supporters will get a chance to preview the 2018 Marauders at this year’s Spring Showcase 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at McPherson Stadium.

After a strong off season of recruiting along with a core group of players returning, the Marauders are poised to climb up the standings in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference under Head Coach Cedric Pearl. Pearl enters his fifth season at the helm of the CSU football program.

Beavers, Skyhawks play at Fifth Third Field

DAYTON — The Fairborn and Beavercreek high school baseball programs will play under the Fifth Third Stadium lights at 7 p.m. Monday, April 23 as part of the Army High School Baseball Program. The Dayton Dragons have been hosting the Miami Valley’s best baseball teams since 2006 and are proud to continue the tradition for a 13th consecutive year.

All games are free to attend. Gates will open 30 minutes prior to the first game played that day. High schools may provide their own public address announcers, broadcasters, cheer squads and national anthem singers. This year’s series of games will raise approximately $30,000 for the schools to help with the cost of uniforms, equipment, and bus transportation. For a complete listing of the scheduled games, go to: milb.com/dragons/news.

Golf Outing in May

XENIA — The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd Annual Golf Outing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 23. The outing tees off with a with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at WGC Golf Course. The event will be packed with hole contests, door prizes, a raffle, 50/50 raffle and Mulligans.

The cost is $85 per player, $340 for a foursome. Golfers will receive greens fee and cart, a steak dinner, team photo, and beverages. The WGC driving range will be free of charge starting at 8:30 a.m. Corporate sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is May 18. To become a sponsor or to register visit www.xacc.com. For questions call the chamber office at 937-372-3591 or email admin@xacc.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

