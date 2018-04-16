Sports Digest

Patriots win over Roger Bacon

RIVERSIDE — Emma Hughes collected a pair of hits, and was the winning pitcher with 10 strikeouts, in Carroll’s April 13 home win, 5-1 over Roger Bacon. Marina Stevens had a double and a stolen base, and Patriots teammate Audrey Ward went 2-for-3 at the plate with a pair of steals. Carroll (2-3, 2-2 Greater Catholic League Co-Ed North) was scheduled to play Roger Bacon, Monday in Cincinnati.

Jets ground Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — Allison Simpson and Caitlin Sweat had the Rams only hits in a 16-2 run-ruled loss to visiting Northeastern, April 13. Greeneview (3-4, 2-3 Ohio Heritage Conference) had a game scheduled at West Liberty-Salem on Monday, April 16. Their next scheduled contest is set for Tuesday, April 17 when they’ll host Triad.

Northeastern run-rules Rams

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview baseball team had as much luck against Northeastern as the Rams softball team. The visiting Jets run-ruled Greeneview 16-1 with six runs scored in the fifth. The loss was Greeneview’s first in Ohio Heritage Conference play this season. The Rams are now 6-3 overall, 5-1 in the OHC. Their next scheduled home game is set for Tuesday, April 17 versus Triad.

Sharp repeats as Horizon Pitcher of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS — Ashley Sharp of the Wright State University softball team has been named the Horizon League Pitcher of the Week for the second time in three weeks, league officials announced April 16.

A senior from West Chester, Sharp did not allow a run while pitching 19.1 innings, striking out 16 with just one walk and no extra base hits. Sharp went 2-0 for the week as she started and pitched eight innings in the first game win at Oakland and picked up the win in game two as she pitched 8.1 innings in relief. She also set the Wright State record for career wins (57) and career shutouts (14).

The Raiders, 14-21 and 8-5, are currently in second place, behind the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC). WSU will play Tuesday, April 17 at Miami, and will host Morehead State on Wednesday, April 18.

Snyder Horizon Batter of the Week, again

INDIANAPOLIS — Gabe Snyder of the Wright State University baseball team has been named the Horizon League Batter of the Week for the second time this season, league officials announced April 16. He also received the honor on Feb. 26.

The senior from Millersburg, hit .529, three home runs, 10 RBI, a double and nine overall hits in 17 at bats with six runs scored, a 1.118 slugging percentage, three stolen bases, 36 putouts and one assist over five starts this week. On April 13, he set a new WSU record for career RBI that stood since 1986, and he is one home run from that career record as well now. He currently has 189 RBI and 41 home runs on his four-year career.

The Raiders, 22-12 and 11-4 in first place, will play Tuesday, April 17 at Toledo Tuesday, and will host Dayton on April 18, Wednesday night before opening a three-game series Friday, April 20 at Oakland (Mich.).

Beavercreek seeks coach

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek High School has an opening for a girls soccer Assistant Varsity Coach. Primary responsibility for this position is to be the JVB head coach. Candidates should apply at www.daytonareaschooljobs.esu.k12.oh.us.

Raiders taking ticket deposits

FAIRBORN — Wright State University’s athletic department is now taking deposits for 2018-19 men’s basketball season tickets. Fans can place a $50 per seat deposit (excluding courtside seats) which, if done by April 20, includes a picture of the 2017-18 Motor City Madness Championship team, with a personalized message from head coach Scott Nagy.

New season ticket deposits are non-refundable, and can be placed online or by calling the WSU Ticket Office at 937-775-4934. Current season ticket holders do not need to put down a deposit.

Platinum level donors receive two courtside seats to Men’s basketball regular season home games. For more information or to reserve your courtside seats, please contact Evan Neubert, Ticket Sales Coordinator, at 937-775-4934 or evan.neubert@wright.edu.

Marauders Spring game set

WILBERFORCE — Central State University supporters will get a chance to preview the 2018 Marauders at this year’s Spring Showcase 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at McPherson Stadium.

After a strong off season of recruiting along with a core group of players returning, the Marauders are poised to climb up the standings in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference under Head Coach Cedric Pearl. Pearl enters his fifth season at the helm of the CSU football program.

Beavers, Skyhawks play at Fifth Third Field

DAYTON — The Fairborn and Beavercreek high school baseball programs will play under the Fifth Third Stadium lights at 7 p.m. Monday, April 23 as part of the Army High School Baseball Program. The Dayton Dragons have been hosting the Miami Valley’s best baseball teams since 2006 and are proud to continue the tradition for a 13th consecutive year.

All games are free to attend. Gates will open 30 minutes prior to the first game played that day. High schools may provide their own public address announcers, broadcasters, cheer squads and national anthem singers. This year’s series of games will raise approximately $30,000 for the schools to help with the cost of uniforms, equipment, and bus transportation. For a complete listing of the scheduled games, go to: milb.com/dragons/news.

Golf Outing in May

XENIA — The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd Annual Golf Outing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 23. The outing tees off with a with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at WGC Golf Course. The event will be packed with hole contests, door prizes, a raffle, 50/50 raffle and Mulligans.

The cost is $85 per player, $340 for a foursome. Golfers will receive greens fee and cart, a steak dinner, team photo, and beverages. The WGC driving range will be free of charge starting at 8:30 a.m. Corporate sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is May 18. To become a sponsor or to register visit www.xacc.com. For questions call the chamber office at 937-372-3591 or email admin@xacc.com.

Drifting registration open

XENIA — Registration is now being accepted for the May 19 Drift Indy event at Kil-Kare Raceway. Cost is $99 per entrant. Drift Indy full-day events are for all drivers wanting and needing seat time.

Guest instructors will show up on occasion to help drivers progress and get better. Spectator tickets are $15 at Kil-Kare, kids 12 & under get in free. Spectators welcome, $15 at the gate, kids 12 & under are free. Go to driftindy.com for more details and to register.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

