Sports Digest

Golden Eagles nab first win

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook’s Randi Holder pitched a complete-game win, Kaley Clark collected four hits and drew a walk, while Chelsea Cozad and Brooke Tincher both drove in three runs in the Golden Eagles’ 17-11 win April 10 in Southwestern Buckeye League crossover action. Bellbrook (1-1, 0-1 in the SWBL Southwestern division) will host Eaton on Thursday.

Bucs beaten by ‘Bolts

CLAYTON — Northmont enjoyed a six-run sixth inning to claim an eventual 11-4 win, April 10 over Xenia in girls high school softball. The Thunderbolts trailed the Buccaneers by a 4-2 score until Northmont’s Kassie Kelemen smacked a three-run homer to grab the lead in the fifth inning. Five ‘Bolts batters then drove in the six runs in the sixth.

Caity Moody took the loss for Xenia. She gave up five runs on four hits in her five innings of work, striking out four Northmont batters. Moody also led the Bucs in hitting with two hits in four plate appearances. Xenia (4-3 overall, 3-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American South) played in South Charleston on Wednesday. They’ll next play at Springboro at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 12.

Beavers, Skyhawks to play at Fifth Third

DAYTON — The Fairborn and Beavercreek high school baseball programs will play under the Fifth Third Stadium lights at 7 p.m. Monday, April 23 as part of the annual Army High School Baseball Program. The Dayton Dragons have been hosting the Miami Valley’s best baseball teams since 2006 and are proud to continue the tradition for a 13th consecutive year.

All games are free to attend. Gates will open 30 minutes prior to the first game played that day. High schools may provide their own public address announcers, broadcasters, cheer squads and national anthem singers.

The games at Fifth Third Field also serve as a fundraiser for the participating schools. This year’s series of games will raise approximately $30,000 for the schools to help with the cost of uniforms, equipment, and bus transportation.

For a complete listing of the scheduled games, go to: milb.com/dragons/news.

Beavercreek seeks coach

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek High School has an opening for a girls soccer Assistant Varsity Coach. Primary responsibility for this position is to be the JVB head coach. Candidates should apply at www.daytonareaschooljobs.esu.k12.oh.us.

Raiders taking ticket deposits

FAIRBORN — Wright State University’s athletic department is now taking deposits for 2018-19 men’s basketball season tickets. Fans can place a $50 per seat deposit (excluding courtside seats) which, if done by April 20, includes a picture of the 2017-18 Motor City Madness Championship team, with a personalized message from head coach Scott Nagy.

New season ticket deposits are non-refundable, and can be placed online or by calling the WSU Ticket Office at 937-775-4934. Current season ticket holders do not need to put down a deposit.

Platinum level donors receive two courtside seats to Men’s basketball regular season home games. For more information or to reserve your courtside seats, please contact Evan Neubert, Ticket Sales Coordinator, at 937-775-4934 or evan.neubert@wright.edu.

Spring 5K this weekend

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA. The cost is $20 per person. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Marauders Spring game set

WILBERFORCE — Central State University supporters will get a chance to preview the 2018 Marauders at this year’s Spring Showcase 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at McPherson Stadium.

After a strong off season of recruiting along with a core group of players returning, the Marauders are poised to climb up the standings in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference under Head Coach Cedric Pearl. Pearl enters his fifth season at the helm of the CSU football program.

Chamber Golf Outing in May

XENIA — The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd Annual Golf Outing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 23. The outing tees off with a with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at WGC Golf Course. The event will be packed with hole contests, door prizes, a raffle, 50/50 raffle and Mulligans.

The cost is $85 per player, $340 for a foursome. Golfers will receive greens fee and cart, a steak dinner, team photo, and beverages. The WGC driving range will be free of charge starting at 8:30 a.m. Corporate sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is May 18. To become a sponsor or to register visit www.xacc.com. For questions call the chamber office at 937-372-3591 or email admin@xacc.com.

Drifting registration open

XENIA — Registration is now being accepted for the May 19 Drift Indy event at Kil-Kare Raceway. Cost is $99 per entrant. Drift Indy full-day events are for all drivers wanting and needing seat time.

Guest instructors will show up on occasion to help drivers progress and get better. Spectator tickets are $15 at Kil-Kare, kids 12 & under get in free. Spectators welcome, $15 at the gate, kids 12 & under are free. Go to driftindy.com for more details and to register.

Sabo bobblehead available

CINCINNATI — The first player bobblehead in the 2018 Reds Hall of Fame & Museum series is Chris Sabo, the 1988 Rookie of the Year and member of the Reds Hall of Fame Class of 2010.

Sabo played for the Reds from 1988 to 1993 and again in 1996 and became a fan favorite for his hard-nosed style of play as well as his trademark goggles. The three-time All-Star hit .270 for the Reds with 812 career hits and 116 stolen bases. He also played a key role in the sweep of the Oakland A’s in the 1990 World Series.

Admission to the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum is $10 for adults, $8 for students/seniors, and $6 for active military/veterans. Children four and younger are free.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.