Trent Koning, left, was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for February for Cedarville High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. A freshman on the basketball team, Koning averaged 10 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.8 steals per game. He scored his season high of 27 points in a win over Northeastern on Jan. 9. He scored 20 points versus Southeastern on Feb. 9, and 18 points versus Madison Plains on Feb. 2. Koning was named to the Honorable Mention team in the Ohio Heritage Conference’s South division. His grade-point average is an impressive 4.0.