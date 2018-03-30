Norman repeats as paratriathlete of the year

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University’s Grace Norman was named Paratriathlete of the Year by Team USA Triathlon for the second year in a row.

Norman, a sophomore nursing major from Jamestown, is a two-time International Triathlon Union (ITU) Paratriathlon World Champion (2016, 2017). In 2017, she was an ITU World Paratriathlon Edmonton gold medalist.

For Norman, this award is another way God is allowing her to share her faith. “I am able to receive a lot of media time and attribute my success to God and give him all the glory and praise for my strength,” said Norman.

Norman competed in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She won a gold medal in the first PT4 triathlon and a bronze medal in the 400-meter run.

Norman is a three-time Sarasota CAMTRI Paratriathlon American Champion.

In 2015, she was the ITU Paratriathlon World Championships silver medalist, Rio de Janeiro ITU World Paratriathlon Event silver medalist and Detroit ITU World Paratriathlon Event silver medalist. Norman was named the Paralympic Track Female Athlete of the Year in 2015 and was a high school All American in 2014-15 and a 2014 USA Paratriathlon National Champion.

Norman holds the world record in the 800-meter and 1,500-meter in the women’s T44 division in paralympic track and field. In Saturday’s March 31 Cedarville University Invitational track and field meet, Norman has been cleared to run an official sanctioned time in the women’s 5,000-meter run. As the first T44 athlete in the world to record an official time, she’ll set the world-record standard for that event for paralympic athletes in Saturday’s event.

Both on and off the track, Norman is thriving in her Cedarville experience. “Cedarville’s daily chapels and Bible courses have been amazing in helping me grow and understand the Bible,” said Norman.

