Sports Digest

Bucs run-rule Greeneview

XENIA — Host Xenia collected six hits and capitalized on three Greeneview errors to record a 10-0 girls high school softball victory on March 26. Bailey Oliver pitched the win for the Buccaneers (1-0). Greeneview’s Cheyenne Montgomery and Allison Simpson each hit doubles in the loss. No offensive statistics were reported from Xenia, which takes on Beavercreek for its next game, at 7 p.m., Friday March 30 under the lights at Rotary Park.

Golden Eagles fall to Eaton

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook High School girls varsity softball team lost a close game March 26 to Eaton last night 4-2. Randi Holder was the starting pitcher and pitched the entire game for her first completion. Holder was also credited with 18 first-pitch strikes. Kaley Clark went 3-for-3 and scored a run, while Sam Seubert went 2-for-3 with one RBI.

Xenia accepting hall nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10. Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

Dragons players to be at Kids Club Luncheon

DAYTON — Two Dayton Dragons baseball players and team mascots Heater and Gem will be on hand for the Frisch’s Kids Club Luncheon, at noon, Tuesday April 3 at the Frisch’s Big Boy restaurant located at 2861 Wilmington Pike, in Dayton. Players will be available to sign autographs and take photos with fans. The public is invited.

For information about the Frisch’s Dragons Kids Club, go to daytondragons.com/kidsclub.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA. The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt. After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Clubs hosting Learn-to-Row class

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club adult rowing program will host its spring learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, April 13-15, at the club’s boathouse on East River Road in Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell. Sessions are from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 13; 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 14; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 15. For information or to register www.daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.html.

CSU Spring football game set

WILBERFORCE — Central State University supporters will get a chance to preview the 2018 Marauders at this year’s Spring Showcase 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at McPherson Stadium.

After a strong off season of recruiting along with a core group of players returning, the Marauders are poised to climb up the standings in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference under Head Coach Cedric Pearl. Pearl enters his fifth season at the helm of the CSU football program.

Drift Indy registrations open

XENIA — Registration is now being accepted for the May 19 Drift Indy event at Kil-Kare Raceway. Cost is $99 per entrant. Drift Indy full-day events are for all drivers wanting and needing seat time.

Guest instructors will show up on occasion to help drivers progress and get better. Spectator tickets are $15 at Kil-Kare, kids 12 & under get in free. Spectators welcome, $15 at the gate, kids 12 & under are free. Go to driftindy.com for more details and to register.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

