Sports Digest

Jackets claim G-MAC opener

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Cedarville bounced back in singles to defeat Kentucky Wesleyan, 5-2, to begin the Great Midwest Athletic Conference schedule in a women’s tennis match played indoors March 24.

The Yellow Jackets (8-5) trailed 2-1 coming out of the doubles. The lone point was secured by No. 1 Liana English and Halie Hardwick, 8-0. Cedarville needed four points in singles in the match that was played to the point of decision.

They play again 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 30 at home versus Findlay at the Johnson-Murdoch Tennis Complex in Cedarville.

Walsh chills Jackets twice

NORTH CANTON — Walsh jumped out to early leads in both college baseball games and swept a Great Midwest Athletic Conference twinbill from Cedarville, March 24 at Biery Stadium.

The host Cavaliers won by scores of 8-3 and 7-1. In the nine-inning first game, Walsh scored three runs in the first inning and five more in the fourth. All three Yellow Jacket tallies came in the fifth inning. Thad Ferguson delivered a sacrifice fly while the other two runs scored on errors. A four-run second inning fueled the victory in the nightcap for the Cavaliers, 11-9 and 5-3 G-MAC.

Hillsdale shuts down Jackets

HILLSDALE, Mich. — Hillsdale remained unbeaten in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference with a convincing 9-0 victory against Cedarville in a men’s college tennis match played March 24 inside the Biermann Center. The Chargers improved to 8-6 overall and 4-0 G-MAC while CU drops to 8-5 and 1-1.

Hillsdale, playing in its first Great Midwest Athletic Conference season, swept through the doubles to take an early 3-0 lead. The hosts took all six singles matches in straight sets.

Local athletes compete for Ashland

ASHLAND — Ashland University welcomes three Greene County athletes to their spring sports teams.

Patrick Mikal of Dayton is a member of Ashland University’s men’s swimming and diving team. Mikal is majoring in political science. He is a 2014 graduate of Carroll High School. Mikal, a senior, swims distance freestyle and backstroke for the Eagles.

Lawrance Dudgeon of Xenia is a member of Ashland University’s wrestling team. Dudgeon is majoring in criminal justice. Dudgeon is a 2015 graduate of Xenia High School.

Ian Johnson of Dayton is a member of Ashland University’s track and field team. Johnson is majoring in computer science. He is a 2017 graduate of Beavercreek High School. Johnson, a freshman, competes in distance events for the Eagles.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA. The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt. After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Learn-to-Row class offered

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club adult rowing program will host its spring learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, April 13-15, at the club’s boathouse on East River Road in Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell. Sessions are from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 13; 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 14; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 15. For information or to register www.daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.html.

CSU hosting Spring showcase

WILBERFORCE — Central State University supporters will get a chance to preview the 2018 Marauders at this year’s Spring Showcase 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at McPherson Stadium.

After a strong off season of recruiting along with a core group of players returning, the Marauders are poised to climb up the standings in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference under Head Coach Cedric Pearl. Pearl enters his fifth season at the helm of the CSU football program.

Xenia taking hall nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10. Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

Kil-Kare drifting registration now open

XENIA — Registration is now being accepted for the May 19 Drift Indy event at Kil-Kare Raceway. Cost is $99 per entrant. Drift Indy full-day events are for all drivers wanting and needing seat time.

Guest instructors will show up on occasion to help drivers progress and get better. Spectator tickets are $15 at Kil-Kare, kids 12 & under get in free. Spectators welcome, $15 at the gate, kids 12 & under are free. Go to driftindy.com for more details and to register.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

