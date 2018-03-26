Christopher Reed (16) of the Ohio Valley Saints grey team tries to elude the pursuit of the white team’s Andrew Geesaman (53), in the team’s March 24 intra-squad scrimmage at Clinton-Massie High School in Clarksville.

A Saints White team player fires a pass in the first half of a March 24 intrasquad scrimmage in Clarksville. The semipro football team will play its home games this Spring in Xenia.

Ohio Valley Saints players celebrate in the end zone after a first-half touchdown, March 24 during the inaugural Grey vs. White intrasquad football scrimmage at Clinton-Massie High School in Clarksville. The Saints team will play their regular season home games in Xenia, on the Athletes In Action Sports Complex turf field.

Saints players battle in the trenches, March 24 in Clarksville.

Jordan Blair (55) is the Ohio Valley Saints owner, as well as a linebacker.

The entire Ohio Valley Saints football team takes a knee whenever a player gets hurt, as shown here, March 24 in Clarksville.

Grey’s Derek Hudson (14) runs left against the Ohio Valley Saints White team defense, March 24 during the team’s inaugural intrasquad scrimmage which was held at Clinton-Massie High School in Clarksville.