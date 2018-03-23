Cedarville University pinch runner McKenna Smith slides home with the winning run in Game 2 of a Great Midwest Athletic Conference softball doubleheader against visiting Ohio Dominican University, Friday March 23 at Lady Jacket Field in Cedarville. It was the first G-MAC games for both schools, both won by the Yellow Jackets.

Yellow Jackets first baseman Danae Fields eyes the runner as she tags the bag for a forceout in Friday’s March 23, 3-2 Game 2 win over visiting Ohio Dominican University. Cedarville’s next game will be at home against Salem University at 3 p.m., Monday, March 26 at Lady Jacket Field.

Cedarville University pitcher Kacey Smith fires a pitch home to Yellow Jackets senior catcher Kaitlyn Woerner, in Friday’s doubleheader sweep of Ohio Dominican at Lady Jacket Field in Cedarville.

Senior Danielle Wolgamot (11) of Cedarville swings at a pitch during Friday’s second game of a doubleheader with visiting Ohio Dominican University. Cedarville won both games by a 3-2 score.

Yellow Jackets left fielder Avary Yumes hauls in a fly ball for an out, in the second game of a Friday, May 23 Great Midwest Athletic Conference doubleheader against visiting Ohio Dominican.

Members of the Cedarville and Ohio Dominican University softball teams gather in a prayer circle after Friday’s March 23 doubleheader at Lady Jacket Field in Cedarville.