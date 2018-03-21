All-Star Basketball game postponed to Thursday, March 22nd

PIQUA — The inaugural Bill Moss Memorial Underclass All-Star Game, originally scheduled for March 21, has been postoponed to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 22 at Edison State Community College. The game will feature many of the top girls high school basketball players in the Miami Valley.
Locally, Carroll’s Julia Keller and Allie Stefanek, and Beavercreek’s Alyssa Hall, are scheduled to play in the 6 p.m. Division I-II game. Legacy Christian’s Emily Riddle and Greeneview’s Sylvie Sonneman are scheduled to play in the 7:30 p.m. Division III-IV game.
In between games, several of the area’s top seniors will be recognized for their successful season. Admission is $5.
Previously held at Urbana High School, this third-annual event now takes on the name of former Urbana head coach Bill Moss, who tragically passed away during this past season. He spent four decades in the sport.
Below is a listing of the Miami Valley area players scheduled to compete:
Division 1-2 North
Mya Jackson, 5-7 2019, Wilmington
Abigail Dickson, 5-2 2021, Valley View
Julie Keller, 6-0 2020, Carroll
Lauren Hapgood, 5-8 2019, Oakwood
Chloe Smith, 5-9 2019, Valley View
Corinne Thomas, 5-9 2019, Tecumseh
Allie Stefanek, 5-7 2020, Carroll
Presley Griffitts, 5-11 2019, Tecumseh
Mikala Morris, 6-2 2019, Kenton Ridge
McKenzi Saunders, 5-5 2020, Middletown Madison
Division 1-2 South
Alexis Hutchison, 5-8 2019, Centerville
Nyla Hampton, 5-7 2020, Wayne
Alyssa Hall, 5-9 2021, Beavercreek
Sha’Mya Leigh, 5-10 2019, Trotwood Madison
Mickayla Perdue, 5-8 2021, Springfield
Madison Bartley, 6-3 2020, Fairmont
Olivia Trice, 5-9 2020, Wayne
Kendall Folley, 5-7 2021,Lebanon
Shalaya Heath, 6-0 2019, Northmont
Sam Chable, 5-7 2019, Centerville
Division 3-4 East
Morgan Haney, 5-7 2019, Miami East
Corina Conley, 6-0 2020, Franklin Monroe
Kenna Gray, 5-6 2021, Bethel
Sammi Whiteman, 5-7 2019, Covington
Kayla O’Daniel, 5-7 2020, Arcanum
Kristen Dickison, 5-6 2019, Milton Union
Lissa Siler, 5-7 2020, Tri Village
Aubrey Stupp, 5-11 2020, Tri County North
Abbigail Peterson, 5-6 2020, Springfield Catholic
Maddie Downing, 6-0 2020, Tri Village
Division 3-4 West
Nicole Sims, 5-3 2019, Preble Shawnee
Emily Riddle, 5-8 2019, Legacy Christian
Ivy Wolf, 5-5 2021, Minster
Kasey Schipfer, 5-8 2020, Mechanicsburg
Rachel Murray, 5-7 2019, Waynesville
Courtney Prenger, 6-2 2019, Minster
Sylvie Sonneman, 5-10 2020, Greeneview
Reagan Ware, 5-6 2020, Greenon
Elly Schipfer, 5-10, 2019, Mechanicsburg
Marissa Meiring, 5-9 2020, Fort Loramie
