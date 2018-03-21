Sports Digest

Wilson Pitcher of the Week

SPRINGFIELD —Sinclair Community College freshman righthander Josh Wilson was named Pitcher of the Week by the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference, it was announced March 20.

Wilson, from Cedarville High School, surrendered a lone hit and two walks with an unearned run in five innings of action versus Grand Rapids. He earned the ‘W’ after striking out eight batters.

Sinclair is 10-5 overall this year and will open OCCAC play with a pair of doubleheaders 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 23 and noon and 2:30 p.m. Saturday March 24 against Cuyahoga Community College at the Athletes in Action Sports Complex in Xenia.

CSU competes at USF Invitational

TAMPA, Fla. — The Central State University track & field team travels south to compete in the University of South Florida Bulls Invite beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 22 and continuing at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 23.

After two outdoor meets, CSU has 15 student-athletes who have placed themselves inside the top 10 marks in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Throughout the outdoor season, student-athletes will be attempting to qualify for the NCAA Division II Outdoor National Championships, to be held May 24-26 at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, N.C.

WSU golfers finish 10th

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Wright State golf team finished 10th at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate with a score of 889, on March 20. Chris Rossi led the way for the Raiders in the final round, shooting a 73, and 219 for the tournament. Austin Schoonmaker, shooting a 77 for his final round, finished in a tie for 27th.

The Raiders will return to play on Friday, March 30 in Farmville, Va. for the Manor Intercollegiate.

Haller, Morgan honored

INDIANAPOLIS — Senior Karoline Haller (Bekkestua, Norway) and junior Haily Morgan (Anthem, Ariz.) of the Wright State women’s tennis team have been named the Horizon League Doubles Team of the Week announced March 20.

Winning its lone competition of the week, the No. 1 doubles team won 6-0 against a Bowling Green State University team that posted a win over nationally-ranked Notre Dame earlier this season.

The Raiders, 9-9, will open the Horizon League slate at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 24 against Northern Kentucky at the South Regency Tennis and Fitness Center, 3020 W. Tech Rd., in Miamisburg.

Mikesell, Heckman recognized

INDIANAPOLIS — Maria Heckman (Minster) has been named the Female Field Athlete of the Week and Brooklyn Mikesell (Miamisburg) has been named the Female Track Athlete of the Week, Horizon League officials announced March 20.

Opening the outdoor season at the Stan Lyons Invitational in Indianapolis last weekend, Heckman won the pole vault with a jump of 3.40 while Mikesell won the 400 hurdles at 1:04.43.

The Raiders will next be in action March 31 at the Cincinnati Oliver Nikohoff Classic.

Saints Spring game March 24th

XENIA — The Ohio Valley Saints semi-professional football team will host its inaugural Gray vs. White Spring Game at 4 p.m. March 24 at Clinton-Massie High School in Clarksville.

Tickets are $5, $3 for Military personnel. Kids 13 and under get in free. Season passes will be on sale for $20 that will get fans into the Spring game and five Saints home games this season. General admission tickets are $5, $3 for Military and free for kids 13 and under. A limited number of Saints T-shirts will be on sale, too.

The Saints are based out of Xenia, with their home games to be played at the Athletes In Action Sports Complex. A member of the Premier Amateur Football League, the Saints first preseason game is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 7 against the Dayton Hornets at Chaminade Julienne High School in Dayton.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet and stroller friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information. Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Club hosting Learn-to-Row class

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club adult rowing program will host its spring learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, April 13-15, at the club’s boathouse on East River Road in Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell. Sessions are from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 13; 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 14; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 15. For information or to register www.daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.html.

CSU hosting football showcase

WILBERFORCE — Central State University supporters will get a chance to preview the 2018 Marauders at this year’s Spring Showcase 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at McPherson Stadium.

After a strong offseason of recruiting along with a core group of players returning, the Marauders are poised to climb up the standings in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference under Head Coach Cedric Pearl. Pearl enters his fifth season at the helm of the CSU football program.

In addition to the student-athletes participating in the 2018 Spring Showcase, the Marching Marauders will be in attendance and performing from the stands.

Xenia accepting Hall nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Click on the Athletics link, then you’ll find the Athletic Hall of Fame link there. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10. Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

